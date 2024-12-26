Videos and photos of Ghanaian TikTok star Oheneba Jude's birthday have flooded the internet

The renowned influencer marked his birthday on December 26, 2024, with some orphans in the Ashanti Region

Netizens who saw videos of the birthday celebration were impressed and congratulated him

Ghanaian TikTok star Oheneba Jude has warmed hearts on social media after videos and photos from his birthday surfaced online.

On December 26, 2024, the young man turned a year older and celebrated the special day with some orphans in Kumasi.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, his mother poured blessings on him in a special prayer session.

Other videos of the birthday celebration which have surfaced online show him having a good time at the Remar Orphanage in Patase.

Jude shared a lovely customised cake with the children at the orphanage. The cake, designed like a large bowl of spaghetti, vegetables, sliced eggs, and chicken, whetted the appetites of many netizens.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh