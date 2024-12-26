Radio Presenter Accused Of Defrauding Attorney-General Godfred Dame, Arrest Warrant Put Out For Her
- An arrest warrant is out for a radio presenter who is accused of defrauding Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame
- The presenter, identified as Animwaa Anim-Addo, did not make a scheduled court appearance leading to the warrant
- Anim-Addo is facing charges of defrauding by false pretence and making conflicting grants of the same land to multiple parties
A radio presenter is accused of defrauding the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.
The presenter, identified as Animwaa Anim-Addo, has a warrant out for her arrest after she did not appear in court.
The Chronicle reported that the case has been adjourned to January 21, 2025
Anim-Addo is facing charges of defrauding by false pretence and making conflicting grants of the same land to multiple parties.
Background to the case
In September 2021, Anim-Addo approached Dame, claiming she urgently needed $50,000 for life-saving spinal surgery in India.
She reportedly offered a piece of land in East Legon as security, promising to repay the amount within two months or use the money as part payment for the land.
Dame is said to have Anim-Addo for three years through her assistance with media engagements and public relations.
He gave her the money but later learned she had not travelled to Inday for the medical procedure.
Further investigations also revealed that Anim-Addo had sold the same piece of land offered as security to an estate developer, Cod Company Ltd, for $30,000 in April 2022.
Since the complaint was lodged, Anim-Addo has returned only $5,000 of the $50,000 to Dame, leaving an outstanding balance of $45,000.
