A video of a Ghanaian man transporting a live goat on a motorcycle has surfaced online, leaving many Ghanaians amused.

The clip shared on TikTok showed the man preparing to deliver the goat, which was placed in a delivery bag strapped to the back of the motorcycle.

The video, recorded by a passenger in a nearby vehicle, captured the delivery man calmly readying his gear before setting off. The goat, visibly secured in the bag, drew attention because of the unusual nature of the delivery.

The video was shared on TikTok, where it went viral. Many Ghanaians reacted to the odd sight in the comments section, and netizens shared humorous comments on the situation.

Live goat transportation sparks humour

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

newphips commented:

"Even if it is your whole house that you want to relocate to America or London they will just deliver for you in peace, that is why it is a delivery company or should we say logistics."

𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚👑said:

"By the time ah aboa nu b3 duru ne destination nu na bag nu mu bcn too🤣🤣🤣abeg throw the bag away ooh. No use am to deliver our foods and all."

DrippSon reacted:

"So After That Them Go Later Put People’s Food In The Same Bag For Delivery."

Pastor laments stollen goat

In the heat of the Christmas festivities, many interesting things are happening in Ghana. A pastor whose goat was stolen before Christmas day made his disgust clear.

In a hilarious video spotted by YEN.com.gh, he rained curses on the individual who captured his livestock in an attempt to get it back.

Many Ghanaians have teased the man of God and advised him to get a new goat. Perhaps he can also get one delivered by motorcycle.

