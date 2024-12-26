Sarkodie held his annual Rapperholic concert on December 25, 2024, and the show saw a massive crowd in attendance

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre was filled with them as fans chanted his songs

Reacting to the video, many Ghanaians were impressed by the rapper's longevity and the large number of people in attendance

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie held his annual Rapperholic concert on December 25, 2024, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre. The show attracted a massive crowd, filling the venue to capacity.

A video shared on social media showed thousands of fans packed into the arena, singing along to Sarkodie’s hit songs. The concert demonstrated the rapper’s continuing popularity and strong fan base.

This year’s event featured performances from several A-list artistes, adding energy and variety to the show. The performers kept the audience entertained with back-to-back hits throughout the night.

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the viral video, expressing their admiration for Sarkodie’s ability to maintain such a large following over the years.

Sarkodie's Rapperfolic impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

neyturee said:

"Ghana ankasa Ebi Satkodie & Shatta wale wey they run the GH music I swear."

kojo_true commented:

"Then kwasiabi will be there telling us to cancel Sarkodie. Wabodam wo fir fior beyie apagya Obi sei."

xmarkdesark said:

"He has done it over and over so we see it normal buh bro the work some artist go do make we recommend AOTY give... is like Sarkodie not working under year of review."

hKwesi88275501 commented:

"Sark is undisputed.. This show makes Stone boy show and any other show look like children playing ground."

Sarkodie crowns Kweku Smoke best rapper

Sarkodie made headlines again, but this time, it was at another rapper's concert. The legend had an emotional moment with Kweku Smoke at the concert.

After performing, the rapper bestowed the Rapper of the Year tag on Kweku Smoke in recognition of his hard work in 2024.

Kweku Smoke, who is a huge fan of Sarkodie, was emotional as he received the eulogy. A video of the moment was spotted by YEN.com.gh after it went viral.

