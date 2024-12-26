Memphis Depay has hinted at helping Asante Kotoko improve the quality of the pitch at its training centre

The Dutch star has also revealed plans to organise a friendly game between his club, Corinthians and Kotoko

The Porcupines Warriors will lock horns against Goldstars in a matchday 15 fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Friday

Dutch international Memphis Depay has expressed his intention to assist Ghana Premier League side Kumasi Asante Kotoko in upgrading the pitch at their training facility.

The Corinthians forward hinted at his plans during a visit to the Porcupine Warriors while on holiday in Ghana.

Earlier in December, the ex-Manchester United forward was seen in Accra, where he promoted a boxing event before heading to Kotoko’s base at Adako Jachie.

During his visit, he engaged with the players of the Porcupine Warriors and coaching staff, including head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

The Dutch star acknowledged the challenges posed by the current state of the pitch and hinted at efforts to improve it, demonstrating his commitment to supporting grassroots football in Ghana.

“You guys train on these types of pitches; I respect that, it’s not easy. The ball bounces too much, so it takes more time to control,” Depay remarked.

He assured the club of his commitment to finding solutions, stating:

“I’m brainstorming with everyone behind the scenes to see how we can make things better.”

Depay to organise friendly between Kotoko and Corinthians

Per Ghanasoccernet, Depay also revealed plans to organise a friendly match between Asante Kotoko and Corinthians, aiming to build goodwill and raise support for the Ghanaian club.

“I like what I see and I will urge you to keep going. Never give up. I respect all of you guys. I’m trying to raise something for the team to maybe play a friendly game against my team (Corinthians) in Brazil. It’s in the plans so let's hope we can make it happen so that you guys can showcase your talent” he said.

Depay’s involvement reflects a growing trend of international players investing in grassroots football and supporting local clubs, emphasising the importance of quality infrastructure for player development and team success.

The 30-year-old, of Ghanaian heritage, has enjoyed a decorated career, featuring for top clubs like Manchester United, Olympique Lyon, and Atletico Madrid before recently joining Corinthians in the Brazilian League.

In 14 appearances across all competitions for Corinthians, Depay has recorded an impressive seven goals and four assists.

What's next for Kotoko?

Asante Kotoko will host Bibiani Goldstars in a matchday 15 fixture of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

Kotoko currently sit 5th on the league table with 24 points from 14 matches, while Goldstars hold 2nd place with 27 points.

Depay plays street football in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dutch forward Memphis Depay joined young footballers in Nima for a street soccer game.

The former Manchester United winger is in Ghana for the holidays after a long campaign with Corinthians in Brazil.

