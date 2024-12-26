A Ghanaian lady caught attention after braiding long, beautiful hair in a video and sparking reactions for her striking resemblance to Martha Ankomah

In the video, the young lady who was done getting her hair done sat pretty as her elegant looks were recorded

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians admired her hair, while others could not get over how much she looked like the Ghanaian actress

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian woman has gone viral after a video of her showing off her long, beautifully braided hair caught the attention of many on social media.

Ghanaian lady goes viral after braiding her hair. Photo source: iambellaherself

Source: Instagram

In the video, the young lady, who had just finished getting her hair done, sat gracefully as her elegant appearance was recorded.

The video quickly gained traction, with many viewers impressed by the lady's striking resemblance to popular Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah. Social media users were quick to point out how much she looked like the actress, who is known for her beauty and graceful presence.

In addition to the resemblance, netizens also admired the young woman's long braids, complimenting the hairstyle and the effort that went into achieving it.

Ghanaian lady with long braids gets praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MISS TOME | Beauty & Lifestyle reacted:

"Martha Ankomah is that you?😍"

Rudolph said:

"Lord please protect my salary because if care is not taken I will give everything to one of your daughters wooow."

Charity💚 Sedem said:

"Even if I screenshot this hair Korea still the hairdresser in my area will still fail."

iam_nessa wrote:

"Lowkey the girl looks like Martha Ankomah o."

mic_legend commented:

"My girlfriend shouldn't see this😂..thou I've given her wig money."

Farida Mahama wears beautiful wig

A lot of ladies have gone out of their way to look extra nice this festive season, and Farida Mahama, the daughter of the president-elect, was no different.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh she shared on social media, she rocked an expensive wig that complemented her looks really well.

Many Ghanaians praised her beauty, highlighting how lucky she was to afford the best accessories.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh