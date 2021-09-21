A young woman identified as Liana Allen has officially become a citizen of the United States and she has celebrated her win on social media

Becoming a citizen of the United States is a big win for some and many people can not keep calm when they achieve such a feat

A young woman identified as Liana Allen has celebrated becoming a citizen of the United States of America.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Liana shared adorable photos of herself waving the American flag in the air.

Lilian Allen celebrated her win on social media after becoming a US citizen. Photo credit: Lilian Allen/LinkedIn

An excited Liana captioned the photos:

"Officially became a U.S. Citizen today!"

Congratulations Liana!

The young woman didn't mention the country of her birth but many joined her in the celebration as they flooded the comment section of the post.

Below are some of the reactions:

A LinkedIn user identified as Michael Weber said:

"Welcome to the greatest nation on the planet!"

Another LinkedIn user, Carmela Wright, wrote:

"Congrats Liana Allen!!"

Fatima Muritala said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Nanbaht Makama commented:

"Congratulations dear."

Christopher Ebieme said:

"Congratulations dear."

Chukwuma Ijeoma wrote:

"Congratulations baby."

Nigerian man celebrates getting US citizenship

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Wilfred Asuquo took to social media to celebrate getting US citizenship.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Wilfred shared an adorable photo of himself holding his citizenship certificate. According to the young man, he is so proud to be part of the US.

The Nigerian man said he waited for 13 years to achieve this feat, adding that he has stayed and lived responsibly in the United States without committing any crime or breaking any law.

In his words:

"I’m officially a US citizen!! I’ve waited for many years. 13 years to be precise, for this moment and I’m so proud to be part of this amazing country, my host country."

Source: Yen.com.gh