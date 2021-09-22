Chelsea are keen to secure the future of a number of players who have played an impactful role in the team under Thomas Tuchel

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are some of the team members Chelsea are looking to offer new deals after enjoying a mini-revival

The pair of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho is also expected to have their contracts renewed, while Mason Mount has been backed to be rewarded with a new bumper deal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Chelsea are reportedly laying the foundation to secure the future of at least five players who are integral to Thomas Tuchel's plans.

Thomas Tuchel has managed to revive the fortunes of a number of players who were initially considered deadwood. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues have enjoyed a successful start to the season, with the side yet to taste defeat in an incredible run of results that now has them topping the charts with 13 points.

Mirror UK now reports the Stamford Bridge outfit is hoping to lock down a number of players with long-term deals as Tuchel plots to steer the club to more success.

Centre-backs Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are among the players Chelsea are desperate to have their deals renewed.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Midfield duo of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are the other players who are yet to renew their deals, with both stars already in the final two years of their contracts.

Mason Mount, who has continued to impress is also expected to be offered a new improved deal after establishing himself as an integral member of the squad.

It is believed Christensen is already closing in on a long-term deal which will see him pocket around £120,000 per week.

The Chelsea academy product is among a number of players who have had their fortunes revived under Thomas Tuchel who is believed to have made it clear to the club his intent to keep him.

Among the five players, it is Rudiger's situation proving to be the most complicated, with reports claiming attempts to tie down the centre-back have not gone according to plan.

The German is said to be demanding around £200,000 a week, wages Chelsea are unwilling to sanction.

This has seen talks around his future break down significantly even as PSG and Real Madrid wait on the wings to land him on a free.

Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is also in the final 10 months of his contract but has since hinted at penning a renewal.

Source: Yen