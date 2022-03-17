A kid has got people praising her on Instagram after a video of her riding a bike as a stuntman surfaced online

In the video, the girl drifted and formed circles on the floor with the tyres of her toy bike in a confident manner

Many social media users who commented on her video said that at her age they could not do what she pulled off

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young girl has seized the attention of many people in public with her riding skill as she got all of them shouting.

In a video shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the kid rode her dirt bike in a confident way that showed she knew what she was about to do.

The kid's driving move amazed many people. Photo source: @mufasatundednut

Source: Instagram

A confident kid

After driving a bit off, she turned, came back to the same spot she started from and spun her bike in circles.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As the performance was going on, people gave her commending shouts. Immediately she was done, she drove off with her head raised high.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 views with more than 1,000 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below

bigklef said:

"Her childHood is LIT Af. We na Spoke and Paint bucket cover we use as spinners."

paulscata said:

"This one done pass little girl. This one na ‘ an adult seen driving her toy car."

the_amara_ said:

"At this age I never even see bicycle ride…sigh."

nellyfanola said:

"The camera man sef no one get sense at first."

isdorechima said:

"Talent. Will buy that car for my kid and show him this video."

ronkeyzee said:

"Common bicycle some people cannot ride."

_rochida said:

"She don watch movie taya."

_baddadandem said:

"As old as i am, I can’t even drift with a bicycle."

Baby drove toy car to a filling station

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a cute video of a baby wanting her toy vehicle to be served as a normal car at a filling station got many people talking.

In the clip, the kid drove the toy in front of an attendant and 'paid' her. The lady humoured her, took the pump, and pretended to serve her.

After some seconds, the baby drove off the spot to give another customer space. It was really a lovely moment to watch.

Source: YEN.com.gh