Good Samaritans Offer to Help Man Accused of Stealing Diapers, Wipes from Store

Police released photos of a man accused of stealing diapers and wipes from a supermarket seeking to identify him

The police said he tried paying for the items twice, but his cards were declined

Netizens reacting to the post termed him a good father and offered to pay for the items

Well-wishers have offered to help a man who walked out of a supermarket with goods without paying.

Police said they are looking for a man who allegedly stole diapers from a supermarket, and netizens offered to pay for the items. Photo: Winter Haven Police Department.

According to police officers in Florida, the US, the man and his kids purchased diapers and baby wipes at the supermarket, but his card was declined on reaching the checkout counter.

He left the supermarket with his two kids without the items but later returned with a different card.

However, the second card was also declined, and he left the supermarket with the diapers and baby wipes without paying for them.

Police then released a photo of the man on Saturday, September 18, saying they were trying to locate him to be charged in court.

“When your card is declined and you try another one with the same result that is not license to just walk out with the items anyway.

Anyone recognize him?” The post by the Winter Haven Police Department read.

Netizens offer to pay

The post elicited many reactions on social media, as numerous people from across the US offered to pay for the items to stop him from getting arrested.

Here are some of the comments:

Justin Tomlinson:

"I’ll buy his diapers. He tried repeatedly to pay, he didn’t have the money but had kids who needed diapers. Life’s hard, sometimes people try and still come up short."

Greg Phipps:

"Dude, whoever you may be and if by chance you see this, you’re a good dad."

Elizabeth Fiedler:

"Doubt I will get a response but I will pay for these items as long as you leave this man alone."

Chris Tyioran:

“In case you needed evidence that the loyalty of American police lies with capital and not protecting and serving citizens, here it is.”

