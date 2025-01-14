West Ham fans have praised manager Graham Potter for his timely substitution of Mohammed Kudus during their 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham on Tuesday night.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The victory marked Potter’s first win as West Ham head coach, highlighted by clinical finishing and decisive tactical adjustments.

Despite Kudus struggling to make an impact, Potter replaced him with Danny Ings in the 63rd minute, a move that fans widely regarded as the right call.

West Ham took the lead after Carlos Soler capitalised on a loose pass to curl in a stunning opener.

Moments later, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s assist allowed Tomas Soucek to flick a shot into the roof of the net, doubling the advantage.

Fulham fought back as Raul Jimenez hit the bar before Alex Iwobi curled in a goal from the left flank, putting Lukasz Fabianski under pressure.

However, West Ham restored their two-goal cushion when Lucas Paqueta pounced on a loose ball following a Bernd Leno error.

Iwobi added another late goal with a drifting cross, ensuring a tense finish, but West Ham held on for the win.

Potter’s decision to bring on Ings proved instrumental, with the substitute helping to secure the result and earning praise from supporters for his game-changing impact.

@westhamtransfer said:

"Kudus was absolutely shocking tonight and deserved to be dragged off. Well done Potter."

@Jamieonthisday added:

"Kudus needs to learn to play for the team."

@WHUFCallum_ posted:

"Not sure what all the moaning was about when we subbed Kudus. Thought he was really poor second half and was effecting the game negatively."

@MonkoShirt commented:

"One thing I’ve learnt from that kudus sub is to never doubt Graham or challenge his decisions ever."

@Mike72Brennan said:

"How to solve a problem like Kudus. I can’t figure out this complete drop In form this season. He doesn’t seem to want to run at people ? He can’t pick a pass? Is he being found out now ? If we can get him back on song we will be firing. "

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh