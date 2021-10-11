Linda Paulson shows her appreciation towards two taxi drivers who stopped to assist her while she was stranded with a car that would not start

Highlighted on the popular YEN.com.ghFacebook #ImStaying the ordeal has garnered the appreciation and thanks of the community

The two taxi drivers did not need recognition or compensation for the kind act that they selflessly delivered

Linda Paulson has taken to social media to give thanks and show her appreciation towards two kind-hearted taxi drivers as they assist her with a broken-down car.

Sometimes it feels like the world is out to get you like everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. It's times like these where we require the love and support of our fellow neighbours.

Paulson is no stranger to the kindness of those willing to help a person in need. A video posted in #ImStaying group highlights the kind act with fellow members voicing their thanks to the two gentlemen.

Two kind taxi drivers stopped to assist a South African lady who had car troubles. Image: Linda Paulson

Without the need for recognition or compensation, the two taxi drivers pushed Paulson's car, which had cut out due to a flat battery, in an attempt to kick-start the car.

Failing to push start the car did not cause the drivers to given in as they went a step further fetching tools from a location nearby before returning to help Paulson with her unfortunate situation.

Many share their thoughts about the kind men

Anita van Rensburg said:

"Wow!!! Thank you, Gentlemen, I salute you. Thank you for caring, you are super special Rock Stats!!! God bless!"

Moira Wilson wrote:

"Awesome guys. God bless you and your business and your families."

Pam Bartlett shared:

"There are really good people everywhere who seldom make the news."

Cheryl Jones added:

"Thank you guys for what you did. Still plenty of good people out there."

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that as part of Capitec's #MakeADifference campaign, philanthropist BI Phakathi and musician K.O, brought tears to a homeless man's eyes after they surprised him with a life-changing gift.

Rajah Brigmouhoun had to resort to living on the streets of Cape Town after losing his job due to a serious injury. But recently, his life took a turn for the better after Phakathi and K.O struck up a conversation with him. After chatting, they quickly realised that Rajah was in desperate need to return to his home city, Durban, but due to his dire circumstances, he wasn't able to.

Immediately after hearing his story, Phakathi and K.O handed the man some money and transferred another Ghc4000 into his account. A shocked and grateful Rajah couldn't contain his happiness and burst into tears. The financial relief makes it possible for him to follow his new dream of opening a spaza shop.

