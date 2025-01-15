Billy Bob Thornton is an acclaimed actor, filmmaker, and musician known for his versatile talent and unique persona. Besides his fame and success, Billy's personal life has generated interest, especially after the revelation that he lost his younger brother years ago. What happened to Billy Bob Thornton's brother? Learn more about Jimmy and his cause of death.

Billy Bob Thornton's brother, Jimmy, was a gifted musician and songwriter known for his songwriting skills and creative spirit. Billy often speaks fondly of him, reminiscing about their shared memories and expressing his deep affection and sorrow since his passing.

Jimmy Don Thornton's profile summary

Full name Jimmy Don Thornton Gender Male Date of birth 12 April 1958 Date of death 3 October 1988 (30 years old) Place of birth Mena, Arkansas, USA Place of death San Francisco, California, USA Cause of death Heart failure Burial place Alpine Cemetery, Arkansas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Virginia Roberta (née Faulkner) Father William Raymond "Billy Ray" Thornton Siblings Three Profession Musician, songwriter, chef

Who was Billy Bob Thornton's brother, Jimmy?

Billy Thornton's brother, Jimmy Don Thornton, was a talented songwriter and chef who tragically passed away at the age of 30.

Jimmy was born on 12 April 1958 in Mena, Arkansas, USA. His parents were Virginia Roberta Faulkner Thornton and William Raymond "Billy Ray" Thornton, a high school history teacher and basketball coach. Jimmy was the grandson of Otis Thornton, a Forest Ranger and Gertrude Barrett.

What was Jimmy Don Thornton's cause of death?

According to his obituary on Find a Grave, Jimmy Thornton's cause of death was heart failure (ventricular fibrillation). He succumbed to the condition suddenly on 3 October 1988 in San Francisco, California, USA. Jimmy's family buried him in Alpine Cemetery in Alpine, Clark County, Arkansas, USA.

Jimmy Don Thornton's career

Jimmy was a talented musician and songwriter. Although he never recorded an album himself, he was known for his skills as a guitarist and banjo player. At the time of his death, he was working as a chef at the Hard Rock Café in San Francisco, California.

Two of his songs, Island Avenue and Emily, were later recorded by his brother Billy Bob Thornton and included in his 2003 solo album, Edge of the World.

What did Billy Bob Thornton say about his brother?

Billy Bob Thornton has spoken openly about the profound impact his brother's death had on him. In an episode of Oprah Winfrey's Master Class, he said that he was never the same since his brother's death.

I have to really force myself to think that things are going to be OK in terms of worrying about my family, myself, or one of my friends. There's a melancholy in me that never goes away. I'm 50 per cent happy and 50 per cent sad at any moment.

Billy Bob continued:

I don't want to forget what it felt like when he died because he deserves [that remembrance]. That's how important he was to me. So, if I have to suffer and I have to be sad for the rest of my life, and if I have to be lonely without him... then that's the way I honour him.

Does Billy Bob have other siblings?

Besides Jimmy, Billy Bob Thornton's brothers are John David Thornton and James Bean Thornton. John, born in 1967, is an American actor, writer, and producer known for his roles in The Man Who Wasn't There (2001), Bad Santa (2003), and Friday Night Lights (2004). James Bean, born in 1969, prefers to live a private life.

FAQs

Who is Billy Bob Thornton's brother who passed away? Billy Bob Thornton's brother, who passed away, was Jimmy Don Thornton. What was Jimmy Don Thornton's cause of death? Jimmy Don Thornton passed away due to a heart condition. How did Billy Bob Thornton's brother pass away? Billy Bob Thornton's brother, Jimmy Don Thornton, passed away from a heart condition aged 30 on 3 October 1988. Did Jimmy Don Thornton have any siblings? According to his obituary in Find a Grave, Jimmy had two siblings: Billy Bob Thornton and John David Thornton. However, a search online reveals another brother, James Bean Thronton, born in 1969. Was Billy Bob Thornton's brother on Big Bang Theory? Billy Bob Thornton's brother, Jimmy Don Thornton, was not on Big Bang Theory. Billy Bob Thornton appeared on the show, but his brother did not. Does Billy Bob Thornton have a son who is an actor? Billy Bob Thornton has a son named Harry Thornton, who is also an actor. How old is Billy Bob Thornton? The American film actor is 69 years old (in January 2025). He was born on 4 August 1955. Who is Billy Bob Thornton's mother? Billy Bob Thornton's mother is Virginia Dale "Verna" Fay. How many biological children does Billy Bob Thornton have? The entertainer has four biological children: two daughters and two sons.

Billy Bob Thornton's brother, Jimmy Don Thornton, was a talented musician and songwriter. He had a deep passion for music and wrote many songs. Tragically, his life was cut short at the age of 30 due to a heart condition, leaving behind a legacy of creativity and inspiration.

