Charles Taylor shared a photo of himself and his two teenage daughters in the compound of his house

The legendary Ghanaian footballer and his two daughters posed for the photos as they prepared for church service

The photo of Charles Taylor and his two teenage daughters triggered positive reactions from fans on social media

Former Black Stars player Charles Kweku Bismark Taylor Asampong got social media talking after he flaunted his two beautiful teenage daughters.

The ex-Ghanaian attacker, who gained legendary status for his exploits at the top two Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, during his illustrious career, has kept his family from the public spotlight since he retired.

Charles Taylor has been happily married for many years and has three children. He is well-loved in Ghana for his contributions to the national football team and often documents his lifestyle on his TikTok page.

The former footballer courted attention in May 2024 after he shared a video of a beautiful moment he had with his eldest child, Jasmine Asare Taylor.

The video showed the ex-Black Stars player sharing a meal with the 20-year-old Jasmine during his visit to her school, the University of Ghana.

Charles Taylor flaunts his teenage daughters

Charles Taylor took to his official TikTok page to share a photo of himself and his other two teenage daughters as they prepared to attend a church service.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak attacker, ordained as a priest in 2015 after expressing his intentions of spreading the word of God, posed for the photos with his daughters in all-white attire in their compound.

Charles Taylor recently went viral after a video of his neatly tiled living room emerged on his social media. The room had smooth leather seats and painted walls.

Fans couldn't help but notice the section of Charles Taylor's hall with photos of him with former players and superstars like Stonebwoy. He also showcased his trophies and individual medals earned during his illustrious career.

Below is a photo of Charles Taylor and his two teenage daughters in their home:

Charles Taylor and daughters stir reactions

The photo of Charles Taylor and his two teenage daughters triggered positive reactions from some Ghanaians, who gushed over the family. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

NaNa 1 commented:

"You have a beautiful family legend 🥰🥰🥰🥰🙏."

Nana Kodua phone dealer said:

"This is a great family 🙏."

emmanuel35kwabena commented:

"This is so lovely 🙏."

decosouza802 said:

"Charles Taylor has a really nice family."

Adiepena commented:

"woooow 👍✌️😄."

nanakwakusam2 said:

"The skilful man himself."

Source: YEN.com.gh