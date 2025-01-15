Global site navigation

Inside Grimes and Elon Musk’s unconventional love story and timelines
by  Tatiana Thiga 6 min read

The surprising union of pop musician Grimes and businessman Elon Musk grabbed the public's interest. Their romance blossomed in the spotlight for around four years. This article dives into the timeline of Grimes and Elon Musk's unconventional love story, examining the moments that marked their unique bond and the intricacies that led to its dissolution.

Grimes (L) and Elon Musk (R)
Grimes attends the LA World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" (L). Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks (R). Photo: Jesse Grant, Allison Robbert (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Grimes and Elon Musk were attracted to each other by a shared fascination. Their chronology is a series of unexpected encounters, ranging from a light-hearted X (Twitter) flirtation to profound cooperation and the formation of their distinct family. Their story revolves around love, technology, and the ever-changing line between realism and the digital world.

Grimes and Elon Musk's profile summary

Full nameClaire Elise BoucherElon Reeve Musk
GenderFemaleMale
Date of birth17 March 198828 June 1971
Age36 years old (as of January 2025)53 years old (as of January 2025)
Zodiac signPiscesCancer
Place of birthVancouver, British Columbia, CanadaPretoria, South Africa
Current residenceCalifornia, United StatesBoca Chica, Texas, United States
NationalityCanadianAmerican, Canadian, South African
EthnicityWhiteWhite
ReligionChristianityChristianity
SexualityStraightStraight
Height in feet5′5′′6'2''
Height in centimetres165188
Weight in pounds110229
Weight in kilograms50104
Hair colourBlondeDark brown
Eye colourBlueBlue
Relationship statusDatingSingle
BoyfriendDJ AnymaN/A
ChildrenX Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, Techno Mechanicus12
FatherMaurice BoucherErrol Musk
MotherSandy GarossinoW. Maye Musk
SiblingsMacKimbal Musk, Tosca Musk
EducationLord Byng Secondary School, McGill UniversityQueen's University, University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University
ProfessionMusician, singer, songwriter, record producerBusiness magnate, investor, engineer
Years active2007N/A
GenresPopN/A
Net worth$10 million$424.9 billion
Instagram@grimesN/A
X(Twitter)@Grimezsz@elonmusk

Grimes and Elon Musk's relationship timelines

Grimes and Elon Musk became acquainted on X Twitter). Musk intended to joke about artificial intelligence but learned that Grimes had made a similar joke years before. Their initial connection was motivated by a mutual interest. Here's an outline of their relationship timelines.

May 2018: Elon Musk and Grimes meet at the Met Gala

Grimes and Elon Musk first appeared publicly in May 2018 at the Met Gala. They met after realising on X(Twitter) that they had both singly created the same joke about Rococo and the concept of the experiment Roko's Basilisk.

Elon intended to create a pun between Roko's Basilisk and "Rococo." Still, when he searched the internet, he learnt that Grimes had already made a comparable joke years before, mentioning it in her music video Flesh Without Blood.

Musk contacted Grimes via X (Twitter) direct messaging, impressed by their shared sense of humour. This internet connection initiated a discourse, which eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

Elon Musk and Grimes at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 7 May 2018 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil
Source: Getty Images

August 2018: Breakup rumours and reconciliation

A few months after announcing their relationship, they unfollowed one another on social media, sparking breakup rumours. Elon and Grimes appeared to reconcile shortly afterwards, visiting a pumpkin farm in Los Angeles with Elon's children in October.

January 2020: Pregnancy announcement

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend, Grimes, announced her pregnancy in January 2020 with an obscene Instagram post displaying her baby bump. She later removed the initial post and reposted it with a modified one. Grimes identified Musk as her kid's dad in a digital cover story for Rolling Stone in March 2020.

May 2020: Birth of X Æ A-Xii Musk

In May 2020, Elon and Grimes had their first bundle of joy, a newborn boy called X Æ A-12 Musk (later altered to X Æ A-Xii). The kid was Grimes' first, whereas Elon had five sons from an earlier marriage.

September 2021: Semi-separation announcement

During a September 2021 interview with Page Six, the American business personality disclosed that he and Grimes had broken up. He stated:

We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.

December 2021: Birth of their second child

Elon Musk (L) and Grimes (R) attend the 2018 Space X Hyperloop Pod Competition
SpaceX founder Elon Musk (L) and Canadian musician Grimes (R) attend the 2018 Space X Hyperloop Pod Competition in Hawthorne, California, on 22 July 2018. Photo: Robyn Beck
Source: Getty Images

Musk and Grimes had their second kid together through surrogacy in December 2021. In a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the Canadian musician revealed the news, stating that they had a baby girl called Exa Dark Siderael, whom they dubbed Y.

March 2022: Romantic relationship redefined

Grimes also disclosed in her cover story for Vanity Fair that she and Elon were back together; however, their romantic life was "very fluid." She explained:

There's no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it.

10 March 2022: Breakup confirmed

The Canadian artist tweeted on the day her Vanity Fair story was published that their relationship status had altered after the interview. She wrote;

Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article, haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now; I think Devin wrote that part of the story really well. Sique - peace out

September 2023: Third child revealed

According to Walter Isaacson's biography, Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed their third child, a son called Techno Mechanicus, also known as "Tau."

29 September 2023: Custody dispute

In late September 2023, Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes filed a parental relationship petition concerning a custody dispute. The suit was filed a month after Grimes blamed him in a social media post for preventing her from seeing their youngest kid.

March 2024: Grimes moves on with Anyma

Grimes confirmed in March 2024 that she was romantically involved with American DJ Matteo Milleri, popularly known as Anyma. She shared the news in an Instagram post, captioning "Beauty and the Beast."

FAQs

  1. How did Grimes and Elon Musk meet? They connected on X (Twitter) after Elon discovered that Boucher had already cracked a joke about the idea of Roko's Basilisk.
  2. Who are Grimes and Elon Musk's babies? The couple has three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.
  3. When did Grimes and Elon Musk start dating? They started dating in May 2018 after being linked in April on X(Twitter).
  4. Was Grimes married to Elon Musk? They never tied the knot, but they have three kids together.
  5. How old is Grimes? She is 36 years old as of January 2025. Grimes was born on 17 March 1988.
  6. What's the age difference between Grimes and Elon Musk? They have a 17-year age gap. Musk is 53 as of January 2025, and Grimes is 36 as of January 2025.
  7. Does Elon Musk have 12 kids? The renowned entrepreneur has twelve kids with three different mothers.

Grimes and Elon Musk had a complex and unique relationship. Although they continued to have kids together and enjoy a close relationship, they have openly announced several separations. Their distinct chemistry keeps them in the public glare, and their relationship is still fascinating.

