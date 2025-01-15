Inside Grimes and Elon Musk’s unconventional love story and timelines

The surprising union of pop musician Grimes and businessman Elon Musk grabbed the public's interest. Their romance blossomed in the spotlight for around four years. This article dives into the timeline of Grimes and Elon Musk's unconventional love story, examining the moments that marked their unique bond and the intricacies that led to its dissolution.

Grimes and Elon Musk were attracted to each other by a shared fascination. Their chronology is a series of unexpected encounters, ranging from a light-hearted X (Twitter) flirtation to profound cooperation and the formation of their distinct family. Their story revolves around love, technology, and the ever-changing line between realism and the digital world.

Grimes and Elon Musk's profile summary

Full name Claire Elise Boucher Elon Reeve Musk Gender Female Male Date of birth 17 March 1988 28 June 1971 Age 36 years old (as of January 2025) 53 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Cancer Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Pretoria, South Africa Current residence California, United States Boca Chica, Texas, United States Nationality Canadian American, Canadian, South African Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5′5′′ 6'2'' Height in centimetres 165 188 Weight in pounds 110 229 Weight in kilograms 50 104 Hair colour Blonde Dark brown Eye colour Blue Blue Relationship status Dating Single Boyfriend DJ Anyma N/A Children X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, Techno Mechanicus 12 Father Maurice Boucher Errol Musk Mother Sandy Garossino W. Maye Musk Siblings Mac Kimbal Musk, Tosca Musk Education Lord Byng Secondary School, McGill University Queen's University, University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University Profession Musician, singer, songwriter, record producer Business magnate, investor, engineer Years active 2007 N/A Genres Pop N/A Net worth $10 million $424.9 billion Instagram @grimes N/A X(Twitter) @Grimezsz @elonmusk

Grimes and Elon Musk's relationship timelines

Grimes and Elon Musk became acquainted on X Twitter). Musk intended to joke about artificial intelligence but learned that Grimes had made a similar joke years before. Their initial connection was motivated by a mutual interest. Here's an outline of their relationship timelines.

May 2018: Elon Musk and Grimes meet at the Met Gala

Grimes and Elon Musk first appeared publicly in May 2018 at the Met Gala. They met after realising on X(Twitter) that they had both singly created the same joke about Rococo and the concept of the experiment Roko's Basilisk.

Elon intended to create a pun between Roko's Basilisk and "Rococo." Still, when he searched the internet, he learnt that Grimes had already made a comparable joke years before, mentioning it in her music video Flesh Without Blood.

Musk contacted Grimes via X (Twitter) direct messaging, impressed by their shared sense of humour. This internet connection initiated a discourse, which eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

August 2018: Breakup rumours and reconciliation

A few months after announcing their relationship, they unfollowed one another on social media, sparking breakup rumours. Elon and Grimes appeared to reconcile shortly afterwards, visiting a pumpkin farm in Los Angeles with Elon's children in October.

January 2020: Pregnancy announcement

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend, Grimes, announced her pregnancy in January 2020 with an obscene Instagram post displaying her baby bump. She later removed the initial post and reposted it with a modified one. Grimes identified Musk as her kid's dad in a digital cover story for Rolling Stone in March 2020.

May 2020: Birth of X Æ A-Xii Musk

In May 2020, Elon and Grimes had their first bundle of joy, a newborn boy called X Æ A-12 Musk (later altered to X Æ A-Xii). The kid was Grimes' first, whereas Elon had five sons from an earlier marriage.

September 2021: Semi-separation announcement

During a September 2021 interview with Page Six, the American business personality disclosed that he and Grimes had broken up. He stated:

We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.

December 2021: Birth of their second child

Musk and Grimes had their second kid together through surrogacy in December 2021. In a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the Canadian musician revealed the news, stating that they had a baby girl called Exa Dark Siderael, whom they dubbed Y.

March 2022: Romantic relationship redefined

Grimes also disclosed in her cover story for Vanity Fair that she and Elon were back together; however, their romantic life was "very fluid." She explained:

There's no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it.

10 March 2022: Breakup confirmed

The Canadian artist tweeted on the day her Vanity Fair story was published that their relationship status had altered after the interview. She wrote;

Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article, haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now; I think Devin wrote that part of the story really well. Sique - peace out

September 2023: Third child revealed

According to Walter Isaacson's biography, Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed their third child, a son called Techno Mechanicus, also known as "Tau."

29 September 2023: Custody dispute

In late September 2023, Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes filed a parental relationship petition concerning a custody dispute. The suit was filed a month after Grimes blamed him in a social media post for preventing her from seeing their youngest kid.

March 2024: Grimes moves on with Anyma

Grimes confirmed in March 2024 that she was romantically involved with American DJ Matteo Milleri, popularly known as Anyma. She shared the news in an Instagram post, captioning "Beauty and the Beast."

FAQs

How did Grimes and Elon Musk meet? They connected on X (Twitter) after Elon discovered that Boucher had already cracked a joke about the idea of Roko's Basilisk. Who are Grimes and Elon Musk's babies? The couple has three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. When did Grimes and Elon Musk start dating? They started dating in May 2018 after being linked in April on X(Twitter). Was Grimes married to Elon Musk? They never tied the knot, but they have three kids together. How old is Grimes? She is 36 years old as of January 2025. Grimes was born on 17 March 1988. What's the age difference between Grimes and Elon Musk? They have a 17-year age gap. Musk is 53 as of January 2025, and Grimes is 36 as of January 2025. Does Elon Musk have 12 kids? The renowned entrepreneur has twelve kids with three different mothers.

Grimes and Elon Musk had a complex and unique relationship. Although they continued to have kids together and enjoy a close relationship, they have openly announced several separations. Their distinct chemistry keeps them in the public glare, and their relationship is still fascinating.

