Black Sherif sent a beautiful female fan a gift package as part of his Iron Boy album promo and rollout, and she was super excited

Maame Ama Adoma, who often promotes the musician on her social media pages, shared photos of the gift on her Instagram page

The gift box had a note in it thanking fans for their support, with numerous items neatly arranged

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif surprised a loyal fan, Maame Ama Adoma, with a gift package as part of his promotional campaign for his upcoming album, Iron Boy.

Black Sherif sends a lovely fan a gift package. Photo source: maame_ama_adoma

Source: Instagram

Maame Ama, who frequently promotes the musician on her social media, shared photos of the package on Instagram. The gift box contained chocolates, dairy products, and other items neatly arranged. A note in the package thanked fans for their support.

Iron Boy is Black Sherif’s second album and has been highly anticipated since its announcement in 2024. It follows his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, released in 2022. The debut featured hits like Soja, Oil in My Head, and Konongo Zongo, which gained both local and international recognition.

In 2024, Black Sherif disclosed that Iron Boy would explore themes of resilience and strength, continuing the narrative from his first album. At the time, he told fans to expect the new album to drop in a few months.

Black Sherif’s previous album enjoyed a lot of success, including charting at #12 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in October 2022. This milestone placed him among Ghanaian artistes like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Amaarae, whose albums have also appeared on the chart.

Stonebwoy’s Epistles of Mama reached #13 in 2017, and Shatta Wale’s Reign set a record in 2018 as Ghana’s highest debut on the chart. Iron Boy is expected to perform at a high level, just like his debut album.

Reactions as Black Sherif gifts Maama Ama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Daek_b0i said:

"Na me dey stream Na babe wey carry ynash dey collect package. Oya nau."

DansoFranklin1 commented:

"Eiii @MaameAmaAdoma, so you do saaa get the man? What Ama Delilah go do Kweku Sampson di333 hmmm."

0yfred reacted:

"The package is expensive ooo, tetley be like 50 cedis at area."

Ahuof3_Jims wrote:

"Please send me along when going to the show."

Wee3ny3 said:

"That’s pretty awesome we love you Blackcooooooo."

Dawson_Blaud commented:

"Ei then the love is deep oo 😂 Iron Boy."

justmenihere reacted:

"Stand straight dey show gift. Eno be everytime you go dey want show yansh.🤝🙈"

Black Sherif releases new music

Black Sherif fans have reason to celebrate despite Iron Boy's delay. Black Sherif dropped new music on his birthday in celebration of his new age.

YEN.com.gh reported that the song, which was titled Lord I'm Amazed, marked Black Sherif's 23rd birthday and one more year in the music business.

The song resonated with many fans, who praised Black Sherif's artistry. It made the hunger for the highly anticipated Iron Boy album even stronger.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh