In 1999, a Ghanaian young man named Daniel Kwadwo Adukpo finished junior high school and did not have the means to further his education

He went into fishing for 4 years, sponsored himself consecutively through two senior high schools but failed at the end of both

Daniel, however, registered for NovDec, passed, finished his first degree at UEW & is now pursuing his master's degree

Daniel Kwadzo Adukpo, a relentless Ghanaian man is finally pursuing his master's degree after a roller coaster of academic experiences that started when he finished junior high school (then junior secondary school) in 1999.

In a story narrated by Ghanaian author Elorm Hermann on his Facebook handle, it is indicated that Daniel grew up in a small village where it was almost impossible for students to continue their education after JHS.

"The options for the rest were to take on fishing, learn a trade, or move to Tema, New Town, to hustle. Daniel jabbed between the first and the third options," Elorm recounted.

However, the relentless young man decided he would not give up on his education and went ahead to save for four years in order to put himself through school in 2003.

Interestingly, Daniel completed Klikor Senior High Technical (Klistec) in 2006 but didn't do well.

In 2010, he went back to what he knew best, fishing and hustling, and sought admission again in Three Town Secondary School (Threesec) where he completed in 2013, still failing to perform well.

"Shouldn't he give up? No! Not my friend Afro, as he's popularly called. He wrote Nov/Dec and after several attempts, he made it!" Elorm stated.

In 2016, Daniel got admission into the University of Education, Winneba, to read Arts Education, where he completed in 2020, became a Teaching Assistant (T.A) in his department.

He just got admitted to read his Masters in Arts Education.

