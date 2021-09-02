Dave shared how his classmate who used to be one of the best in class ended up being a 'trotro' mate

According to the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dave's former mate lost both parents after school and things got worse from there

Dave is asking Ghanaians to support his former classmate in prayers

A Ghanaian man currently identified as Dave, has taken to social media to share a recent encounter he had with his former classmate who used to be one of the best in class.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Trotro Diaries, Dave shared that he joined a commercial vehicle (trotro) and quickly noticed that the face of the vehicle conductor (trotro mate) was familiar.

He would soon realise it was his old classmate.

Leaning forward to pay for his fare, his mate who had also identified him asked him not to bother.

Mastering courage, Dave asked his former mate how he ended up being a 'trotro' mate.

According to the friend, he lost both parents after Junior High school, and that was when everything went wrong.

The 'trotro' mate revealed that he passed their final exams with flying colours but there was no one to help.

He needed to cater for his siblings, and had to pick up being a 'trotro' mate after attempts at other street ventures proved futile.

Dave revealed that his former mate was a brilliant student who was always one to top his class.

He was loved by both teachers and students and was eventually elected as school prefect with none competing against him.

Due to how intelligent he was, he participated in interschool quizzes.

Dave said everyone in school was convinced his mate had a great future ahead.

Dave asked Ghanaians to remember his mate in prayers.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, former Kotoko defender, Abeiku Ainooson, has shared his grace to glory story of how football turned his life around after resorting to selling pure water to survive.

According to the Takoradi-born player, he had to eke a living from selling pure water at the City's Central Market due to extreme poverty.

During this period as a captain for Edubease, he was working as a minibus conductor, popularly referred to as 'trotro' mate, and recalled an incident with a police officer that led him and the driver to lose their daily sales.

