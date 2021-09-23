GH married man in hot waters as he gets house help of his side chick pregnant

A married man has shared his issue on popular radio station, Joy FM

According to the man, he has impregnated the house help of his side chick

He indicated that his dilemma lies in the fact that his side chick is his wife's best friend

A man who has been married for some 15 years has recounted how he has worked his way into a serious issue after he got the house help of his mistress pregnant.

While recounting the issue on Accra-based Joy FM's Drive Chat, the married man indicated that he was currently in a fix over the issue.

He indicated that his side chick who is his wife's best friend and also was the maid of honour during their wedding is threatening to tell the wife everything.

The confused man added that he had dated the wife's best friend for some five years and he was about to be exposed.

The man who only gave his name as Eric, said he was scared of what was going to happen should the wife find out about all he has been doing behind her back

He wrote: "Good day drive team, My name is Eric. Friend of the show, I need your help. I am in hot waters hmmmmm.

Where do I even start from? Well…I have been married for 15 years with 4 children. I have messed up big time, yes big time. Long and short of the story is that I have impregnated my side chick’s househelp.

Now my side chick is threatening to tell my wife about our affair and the fact that I have also impregnated her househelp. What makes matters worse is that my side chick is my wife’s best friend. In fact, she was our maid of honor during our wedding and we’ve dated for 5 years.

I am really ashamed of myself. I want to break the news to my wife before she does but I’m super confused and afraid, what should I do please? Where do I even start from? #DriveOnJoy"

