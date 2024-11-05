A video circulating on social media shows Neymar looked broken after he suffered another injury for Al Hilal

The Brazilian superstar left Al-Hilal's AFC Champions League win with a thigh injury on Monday evening

The former Barcelona star has only played 42 minutes since returning from his ACL tear that sidelined him for a year

Neymar’s highly anticipated return to Al Hilal came to an abrupt halt after he suffered another injury during Monday's AFC Champions League match against Esteghlal FC.

The 32-year-old, who signed with the Saudi Pro League club over the summer in a lucrative deal reportedly worth £378,000 per day, has made just seven appearances since joining.

Neymar left Al-Hilal's AFC Champions League win with a thigh injury. Credit: @brfootball.

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian playmaker initially tore his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee while playing for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last year.

The injury required extensive surgery, keeping him off the field for a gruelling 369 days.

After finally recovering, Neymar made a comeback last month in a brief appearance against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League, sparking hopes that he was ready for regular play.

But during Monday’s game, his comeback took another unfortunate turn. Neymar was subbed in at the 58th minute by Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus, only to request a substitution 29 minutes later, pointing to a potential hamstring issue, per ESPN.

Neymar looks devasted after latest injury

Video footage captured his evident frustration as he threw his shinpads and boots aside, clearly shattered by the latest setback.

This disappointment is compounded by his exclusion from Brazil's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

This leaves Neymar in a tough position as he battles to regain form and health in the face of repeated challenges.

What's next for Neymar?

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Neymar will undergo evaluation by Al Hilal’s medical team following his apparent hamstring injury.

Neymar encouraged to join Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar was encouraged to explore a move to Arsenal, fuelling rumours about his potential return to European football.

The unexpected suggestion surfaced during a boxing event in Saudi Arabia, where boxing promoter and passionate Arsenal fan Frank Warren made a public appeal for Neymar to join the Gunners.

