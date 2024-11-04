Real Madrid reportedly knew Vinicius Junior would miss out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or but chose not to inform him before their crucial El Clasico match against Barcelona.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Real Madrid reportedly viewed Vinicius as a near-certain winner, with strong backing from fans and football figures alike.

However, Rodri narrowly edged out Vinicius in the final voting, leading the entire Real Madrid delegation to skip the event in protest.

None of Madrid’s six nominees, nor any club representatives, travelled to Paris, signalling their clear displeasure with the event organisers, France Football.

Now according to Spamish journalist Anton Meana, Real Madrid 'knew' about Vinicius Junior missing out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or all along but decided not to tell him ahead of El Clasico.

The decision was made by Real Madrid’s management to avoid distracting Vinicius and keep his focus on the highly anticipated La Liga fixture.

Just days before the Ballon d’Or ceremony, Vinicius’s entourage reached out to the club for confirmation regarding his status as a contender.

However, the club’s sources informed them that he was not the chosen winner.

With this news, Vinicius and his team cancelled their plans to attend the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris, opting instead to remain focused on the season’s priorities.

In a show of quiet protest, Real Madrid as a whole decided to forgo any presence at the award ceremony, which ultimately saw Manchester City’s Rodri take the prestigious prize.

The club’s decision not to reveal the disappointing news to Vinicius underscores its focus on team performance and perhaps its sense of disappointment that its star forward had been overlooked for the award.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh