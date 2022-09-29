Lil Win has embarked on a mission to distribute free pens to students in Senior High Schools as part of his One Student, One Pen project

In conjunction with the famous pen brand DPS, the actor visited many schools to distribute free pens for students

The actor is known for his charitable acts, and this particular one has excited many students and social media users

Popular actor Kwadwo Nkansah famously known as Lil Win, has gone on a free pen distribution tour to various Senior High Schools across Ghana as part of his One Student, One Pen initiative.

The thoughtful act was the actor's small way of supporting students writing their examinations.

Lil Win visits high schools Source: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The project was made possible by renowned pen brand DPS who are known for their quality ballpoint pens. An excited Lil Win paid a visit to various schools during the tour and was received warmly by the happy students.

He made short speeches at the various schools he visited and was cheered on loudly by the large crowds of students. Some schools the actor has visited so far include Simms SHS, Kofi Agyei SHTS, Gyaama Pensan SHTS, Adventist Girls Ntonso, KNUST SHS, Kumasi High, St Louis SHS, Ejisuman Shs, Ejisu SHTS, Onwe SHS, Owerriman SHS just to mention a few.

Lil Win shared some beautiful videos of his tour on his social media page, and folks were pleased.

Ghanaians Praise Lil Win

