Actress Nana Ama Mcborwn shared a lovely video of her singing and dancing to Bless' ChoCho Mucho, a song featuring rapper Kofi Kinaata

She was dressed in black as she showed off her ring and black Cadillac Escalade, which was parked on the compound of her plush mansion

The video melted many hearts as they talked about how happy they were to see McBrown in a joyful mood

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown got many people talking when she flaunted a ring and her luxurious Cadillac Escalade.

McBrown flaunts ring and luxury car

In the video McBrown shared on her TikTok account, she was dressed in black with a tint of red as if she was heading towards a funeral.

The star actress sang musician Bless' ChoCho Mucho, a song featuring rapper Kofi Kinaata that was released on December 3, 2018.

She sang the song word for word while imitating the lyrics. When it got to the part about the wedding ring, the Empress showed off the ring she was wearing on her left hand.

The Kumawood star also showed off her Cadillac Escalade, which was parked on the compound of her plush mansion.

McBrown jams to Bless' ChoCho Mucho.

Reactions to McBrown's TikTok video

Many of McBrown's TikTok followers talked about her expensive Cadillac Escalade, which they spotted in the video's background.

Others also talked about how gorgeous she looked in her black and red attire as they hinted that she was attending a funeral.

The lovely reactions of social media users about the video are below:

k said:

"Cadillac Escalade o🚘……whaaaaattttt!!!!!"

Beatrice Arthur said:

"I LOVE ME A CADILLAC ESCALADE 🥰🥰🥰"

Nana Yaa Prissy said:

"Those with visions are complimenting the car, those with eyes are complimenting her beauty and those who are fashionistas are complimenting her style 😂 abeg no one should come for me na play oo😂"

Chommy said:

"This lady is super beautiful 😻 all her haters are just jealous of her,no cap .Nana much love from Nigeria ❤️❤️❤️"

Nanak0244 said:

"Saturday born are to be great n bring smile to the world like the way u bring smile to us am also Saturday born"

Empress Maya 🧣❤️😄 said:

"All thanks to the beautiful soul who gave birth to you 🥰🥰"

ChoCho Mucho official audio.

Stonebwoy thrills Onua Showtime audience

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy performed his top-charting song Jejereje on the Sunday edition of Onua Showtime.

The video, which was captured on Sunday, November 3, 2024, got many people tagging actress Nana Ama McBrown's show as the best entertainment show in the country.

