An old video of actress Nana Ama McBrown presenting a package to the late politician Akua Donkor for appearing on her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen, has gone viral after her demise

In the video, McBrown gave her a hamper of products from Delay's food company, Delay Foods, as they spoke about her explosive interview on The Delay Show

Many people shared diverse opinions about the video, while others talked about her vibrant personality in the comments

An old video of the late Ghana Freedom Party leader Akua Donkor on actress Nana Ama McBrown's cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen, went viral after the politician's death.

McBrown gifts Akua Donkor Delay Foods hamper in the old video. Image Credit: Delay TV and McBrown's Kitchen

Source: Youtube

Akua Donkor's old interview with McBrown

In the snippet of the old interview that went viral on social media, Akua Donkor was done cooking in McBrown's Kitchen when McBrown gifted her a package for being on the show.

Before handing the hamper to the late politician, McBrown noted that it was filled with products from Delay's food company, Delay Foods.

In jest, the actress McBrown told Akua Donkor that the products were from Delay, the media personality who hosted her on The Delay Show.

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) founder laughed and, in response, told The Empress to send her regards to Delay.

Upon receiving the items, Akua Donkor told McBrown she was no longer at loggerheads with Delay after disrespecting her on The Delay Show.

"After that incident, Delay has not picked up the phone to call me, so tell her to call me because I have made peace with her," Akua Donkor told the McBrown's Kitchen host.

McBrown gifts Akua Donkor.

Reactions to Akua Donkor's interview

Many people in the comment section admired that Akua Donkor did not hold any grudges against Delay for the disrespect meted out to her during her interview on The Delay Show.

Others also talked about how joyful she looked in the interview as they spoke of her vibrant personality.

The diverse reactions from social media users are below:

Abenavolutee said:

"shame on some people oooo Aku Donkor never had grudges with delay🤣🤣🤣"

отличный🇷🇺🏳🇬🇭 said:

"She played a role in general equality in the development of Ghana. She was a figure of Women empowerment"

andrewsowusuboate said:

"if you watch this video and you see how this woman is even happy about delay product which means she don't have any negative mind against her Ghana let's stop the negative thoughts"

Glad 😎said:

"Where are those talking up and down about Akua Donkor curses Delay 😂 come and hear oo😂"

Akua Donkor on McBrown's Kitchen.

Man meets Akua Donkor in traffic

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man shared an exciting video of his first encounter with the late leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor.

In the video, the politician was driving around town in her truck when the man spotted her, and her vibrant energy warmed many hearts.

According to the man, the video was taken about a week before Akua Donkor's untimely demise on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh