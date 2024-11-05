Lamine Yamal has been told he has the potential to reach extraordinary levels like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

According to a former Real Madrid striker, Yamal could become the greatest footballer in Spanish football history

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old scooped the Kopa Trophy Award last month at the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards

Former Real Madrid forward Álvaro Morata has heaped praise on Barcelona’s rising star, Lamine Yamal, suggesting the young talent could redefine Spanish football history.

Morata, now with AC Milan after a summer move back to Italy, believes Yamal possesses the rare potential needed to reach legendary status.

Lamine Yamal's recent performance has drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Photos by Todd Kirkland, Pedro Salado and Yasser Bakhsh.

The 31-year-old striker's admiration is rooted in their shared experience with Spain’s national team, where both contributed to a historic fourth European Championship triumph.

Although Morata didn’t frequently find the net, his tactical hold-up play and veteran leadership provided essential stability for a youthful Spain squad under Luis de la Fuente.

Lamine Yamal's performance at Euro 2024

Meanwhile, Yamal’s breakout performance at Euro 2024 showcased his remarkable ability to impact games.

Named the tournament’s Young Player, the 17-year-old contributed five goals across seven appearances—four assists and one goal—demonstrating his impressive playmaking skill and poise beyond his years, per UEFA.

Morata makes GOAT claim about Yamal

Reflecting on Yamal’s rapid ascent, Morata even likened him to all-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Every 20 or 30 years, one or two emerge like Cristiano and Messi. For me, Lamine has got everything it takes to make history,” he expressed.

“I’m convinced that if he doesn’t become the greatest player in Spain’s history, he’ll definitely be one of them,” Morata shared with The Athletic, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

Such a strong endorsement from an established international highlights Yamal's tremendous potential to evolve into one of Spain’s finest talents, possibly ushering in a new era for La Roja.

Real Madrid's Rudiger commends Yamal

In a related report by YEN.com.gh, Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger commended Lamine Yamal.

Despite their clubs' intense rivalry, Rudiger expressed admiration for Yamal's remarkable skill, which has led the young star to break new records in the sport.

Yamal told he's better than Vinicius

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has drawn comparisons to Vinicius Junior, with some speculating the young talent might even outshine the Brazilian in specific areas.

Former Spain international Marcos Senna recently weighed in, noting that Yamal's impressive technical skills could enable him to surpass Vinicius in the future.

