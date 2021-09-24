Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at Manchester United are currently preparing for their next game against Aston Villa

The Portugal international was spotted strolling on the street of Manchester on Thursday, September 23

Since making a return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been impressive netting four goals

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, September 23, was spotted on the street strolling out of a Subway in Hulme after training with teammates at Manchester United ahead of their next game.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was spotted leaving the Post Office on Stretford Road and it didn’t take long for dozens of passersby to notice the football legend.

According to the report on Daily Star and Themanc, people around on the street were stunned and excited seeing Cristiano Ronaldo walking on the street before he entered the black car waiting for him.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. Photo by Chloe Knott

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo is definitely an athlete every human would love to see considering his records and how popular he is as hardly there is a nation where his name is not heard.

How it started for Ronaldo

Born in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo was not born into a rich family and he started his football career on the streets before being signed by Sporting Lisbon.

It was at Sporting Lisbon that former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson spotted Cristiano Ronaldo and signed him in 2003 and went on to win three Premier League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a return to Manchester United from Juventus and the Portuguese has scored four goals in his first three games.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: UGC

UFC Star claims he’s richer than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier,YEN.com.gh had reported how right after an embarrassing baseball pitch during the week, UFC star Conor McGregor, boasted that he is richer that football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

SPORTbible are reporting that the Notorious One delivered a poor first pitch before a Chicago Cubs game and then made such huge claims.

It was gathered that his throw was tame that it was compared with that of 50 Cent after the famous rapper received the same honour during a New York Mets game last year.

McGregor, instead from taking the jokes, launched a brutal rant about his wealth saying he deserved a higher position on the Forbes rich list ahead of Messi and Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, it took efforts for security guards to separate Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor after things got intense between the pair on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs.

