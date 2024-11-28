Real Madrid will be without a key player for at least three weeks after he sustained an injury during their 2-0 loss to Liverpool

The 22-year-old midfielder pulled up clutching the back of his thigh around the 57th minute, sparking immediate concern

The youngster was substituted shortly after, with Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos coming on as his replacement

Real Madrid’s injury crisis deepened during their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool as Eduardo Camavinga was forced off in the second half with a hamstring issue.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who previously missed two months earlier this season, sparked concerns of another lengthy absence.

Real Madrid's loss to Liverpool was their third in five Champions League games. Photo: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

However, reports from El Chiringuito confirm the injury is less severe than feared, sidelining him for 2-3 weeks.

Camavinga's absence adds to Real Madrid’s lengthy injury list, which already includes Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Rodrygo Goes, and Vinícius Júnior.

Despite the relatively short recovery time, he is set to miss at least four matches.

The club is hopeful Camavinga will return in time for the December 14 clash against Rayo Vallecano. If not, his comeback might coincide with the Intercontinental Cup later this month.

While this is a blow for Carlo Ancelotti, there’s a silver lining as Tchouaméni is expected to be fit for Sunday’s La Liga fixture against Getafe.

The Frenchman’s return could help stabilize a squad struggling with injuries across key positions.

What games will Camavinga miss?

A three-week absence would rule Camavinga out of La Liga fixtures against Getafe, Athletic Club, and Girona, as well as a crucial Champions League clash with Atalanta and a league match against Rayo Vallecano.

Madrid's defeat to Liverpool marked their third loss in five Champions League matches, leaving them 24th in the standings, clinging to the final qualifying spot.

Real Madrid fans blast Mbappe after Liverpool defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that football fans flooded social media with criticism of Kylian Mbappé following another disappointing performance against Liverpool.

The French superstar struggled to make an impact from his preferred left-wing position and missed a crucial penalty during Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss at Anfield.

It's been four months into the 2024/24 campaign, but the World Cup winner is still far from hitting his best form for Los Blancos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh