TV presenter Delay has shown off her house in a new video

The video had Okyeame Kwame and his wife paying Delay a visit at home

Fans have been impressed with the fine home of Delay and have praised her

TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has put parts of her plush home on display on social media.

Delay who is a close friend to Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica, recently hosted the couple in her house.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the TV presenter is seen sitting behind a mortar and turning the fufu while Okyeame Kwame pounded.

Delay lives in a very beautiful house Photo source: @delayghana

The rapper's wife was seated just beside them as the three engaged in a hearty conversation that had them bursting into laughter.

The video, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed Delay's house to be a beautiful home.

See below for the video as shared on Instagram by Delay:

The video shared by Delay has got many of her followers hailing her. Many of the people have been impressed with the house Delay lives in. See below for some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

abenagyanwaa said:

"Rich people don’t brag Ampa ..delay’s backyard door kraa is talking money ."

benedictagyimah said:

"My mind is focused on the house .....those who work hard with their sweat and blood don't show off...where are the east Legon land ladies ."

esseldanieldr.s said:

"@abenagyanwaa aswear oooo. Just imagine pounding FUFU ON TILES. IT SHOWS HOW RIXH SHE IS."

an_onesimus_hazard said:

"@abenagyanwaa Delay that …her eye open style biaaa bi not somebody."

nkn_abena said:

"@abenagyanwaa hw3 3ny3 easy oh sagaaaa pounding fufuo on tiles."

abenagyanwaa said:

"@maamebasiwaa aswear I haven’t seen the full mansion but I can tell the mansion is heavy and it’s breathing infact 3home ."

