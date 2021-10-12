Shatta Wale has shown a solid bod between himself and Medikal in a new video

The dancehall artiste visited a tattoo artist and inked Medikal's name on his arm

Medikal and Shatta Wale have exhibited some 'bromance' recently which has caught the eyes of their fans

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale has tattooed Medikal's name on his arm in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh

In the video, Shatta Wale who was in the office of a tattooist, was seen showing off a tattoo on his arm to the camera.

Apparently, the Ayoo hitmaker decided to take the love he has for Medikal to another level by inking the name of the rapper on his body.

Shatta Wale and Medikal.

Shatta Wale was seen flaunting the initials "MDK" which were inked in bold letters on his right arm while beaming with smiles.

The Taking Over crooner was heard hailing Medikal in the video and saying he was about to paint the town red with his new tattoo.

The tattoo video was posted by Medikal who could not be more happier that the dancehall artiste was giving him such massive props.

After sharing the video, Medikal captioned it: "Bloooooooood ❤️ @shattawalenima"

Many fans and followers of the two musicians took to the comment section to react to the video.

hiighestt quizzed: "U guys be blood bros Anaa"

shattawale_fanpage wrote: "SM x AMG Family Thing"

dj_slimbeast had this to say: "Shatta be stubborn too much."

amount_dollar dropped a few words from one of Medikal's songs: "In my capillaries and arteries"

quamsterling wrote: "Loyalty is deep"

There were many comments that showed that the fans of the two artistes were happy to see them enjoying good times.

