Mohammed Kudus has revealed the reason behind his decision to sit on an elephant after scoring for West Ham United

The Ghanaian playmaker nodded home from close range to draw the Hammers level against Brighton

While his celebration left social media buzzing, his goal was not enough to seal victory for the East London club

Ghana and West Ham United playmaker Mohammed Kudus has shed light on the inspiration for his distinctive elephant stool celebration, captivating fans with a symbolic nod to his heritage.

Kudus, 24, showcased his well-known stool celebration during West Ham's clash with Brighton and Hove Albion at the London Stadium.

Mohammed Kudus sat on his special stool with Crysencio Summerville after scoring against Brighton in the Premier League. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport.

This time, however, he opted for a custom-designed elephant-themed chair rather than the traditional stool used for ball boys.

Kudus' elephant stool celebration explained

The unique choice sparked widespread discussion, with fans speculating on its meaning.

Some interpreted it as a subtle political statement, while others saw it as a playful gesture.

Kudus, though, has clarified the rationale behind his decision.

"The stool is from Ghana," Kudus explained, as quoted by Citi Sports.

"With my celebration on the boards, a lot of people are copying it now, so I had to do something to stand out and showcase Ghana.

"The elephant is a symbol of traditional authority back home in Ghana."

By incorporating such a culturally significant emblem, Kudus not only differentiated himself but also paid homage to his roots, blending football artistry with a meaningful tribute.

Kudus' goal rescues point for West Ham

Meanwhile, Kudus' celebration followed his equaliser against Brighton, a pivotal moment that levelled the score after Mats Wieffer’s second-half opener.

The Ghanaian’s sharp instincts and clinical execution once again highlighted his ability to deliver when it mattered most.

Unfortunately, despite Kudus' gesture stealing the spotlight, it couldn't secure all three points for the Hammers.

The match ended in a stalemate, leaving the Hammers winless in their last two games and sitting in 14th position.

