News reaching YEN.com.gh has it that legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Ampadu, has died.

According to preliminary reports, the news was put out in public by the musician's grandson who was speaking to Accra-based Hitz FM.

It was also reported that the Ade Aye Me hitmaker had been ill for some months now.

Breaking News: Legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Ampadu is dead

He is said to have passed away in the early hours of September 28, 2021. Nana Ampadu was 76 years old.

