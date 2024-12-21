Dutch footballer Memphis Depay has visited the Nima Polyclinic after fulfilling their request for assistance

The former Barcelona and Manchester United winger is in the country for the holidays after a long season in Brazil

Depay, whose father is from the West African nation, visits Ghana frequently for philanthropic works

Memphis Depay spent time at the Nima Polyclinic inspecting work done on some parts of the facility, following a request by the health centre.

The Nima Polyclinic wrote to the Dutch football star to seek his assistance in fixing a secured gate, a security post, and a borehole.

Depya responded by sending funding to the medical centre to help them complete the needed infrastructure.

Memphis Depay visits Nima Polyclinic after fulfilling the request for assistance. Photo: Twitter/ @garyalsmith

Following his return to the country for holidays, the former Manchester United forward visited the hospital to see the progress of work.

In a video shared on social media, Depay looked excited over the progress of work as he spent time with the officers on duty.

Depay has been involved in various philanthropic work in Ghana and makes a donation to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf every year.

The former Barcelona forward will spend a few more days in Ghana before leaving for Europe to begin preparations ahead of his trip to Brazil to rejoin Corinthians.

The 30-year-old forward joined Corinthians in the summer transfer window after ending his stay with Atletico Madrid.

Depay shares strong bond with Ghana

The Dutch-born forward's father hails from Ghana and Depay has not hidden his appreciation for his African culture.

Before the 2024 Euros in Germany, the Dutch international hit the popular Adowa dance after scoring in a pre-tournament friendly.

Depay explained the meaning behind the dance, sharing his pride in being a Ghanaian.

"I was doing a Ghanaian dance with Frimpong after my goal. He is a Ghana boy like me. Of course, we represent The Netherlands, but this is in our blood," Depay said about his celebration, as quoted by Pulse.

Depay plays street football in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dutch forward Memphis Depay joined young footballers in Nima for a street soccer game.

The former Manchester United winger is in Ghana for the holidays after a long campaign with Corinthians in Brazil.

Depay scored in the backyard game as he thrilled fans in Nima.

