Ghana and Le Havre star Andre Ayew has celebrated his 35th birthday in style

The Black Stars captain was spotted in a new Bentley car at his base in France

The legendary Ghanaian footballer is expected to return to the Black Stars next year

Andre Ayew turned 35 on December 17, 2024, and was celebrated by his millions of followers on social media.

He also received goodwill messages from the football fraternity, with the Confederation of African Football, the Ghana Football Association, and others sending his birthday wishes.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew unleashes new Bentley on birthday. Photo: Instagram/ @andreayew10.

Ayew, known for his dedication and commitment to the Black Stars and his career, is loved by many, especially Ghanaians.

In a post on social media on his 35th birthday, the veteran forward shared a photo of himself with a new Bentley car.

He added the caption: "Alhamdulilah."

Alhamdulilah is an Arabic word which means thank you, God.

Ayew has been away from the Black Stars since March 2024 following the Black Stars coach's decision not to invite him for international assignments.

Unfortunately, his experience was largely missed as the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004.

However, he is likely to return in 2025, when the FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume in March.

Ayew continues career in France

After several months of being inactive, Ayew rejoined Le Havre in October to continue his career in the French Ligue 1, as reported by My Joy Online.

The experienced attacking midfielder is expected to play a pivotal role if Le Have are to maintain their status in the French top-flight league.

In a similar scenario, Ayew helped Le Havre stay in the league last season when he joined the club in November 2023 to May 2024.

Sannie blames Ayew treatment for AFCON failure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Communications Director of the GFA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has blamed the treatment of Andre Ayew for Ghana's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

The Black Stars missed the leadership of the veteran forward leading to the team's failure to win a single game in Group F of the qualifiers.

Ghana finished bottom of their group after three defeats and three draws.

