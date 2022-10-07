Popular Ghanaian news anchor, Natalie Fort, has given a young man goosebumps at the office where the young man who was serving as an intern had been crushing on her for a long time.

The video that was shared by Nana Aba Anamoah on her Instagram handle carried the explanation that the gentleman in question called Raymond hardly spoke whenever Natalie was around because of how much he admires her.

In the footage that also showed Natalie surprising Raymond, the intern could not remain in his seat as he sprang out unable to keep himself calm at the site of the news anchor.

Photos as Natalie Fort meets new intern crushing on her Photo credit: @thenanaaba

In the end, however, Raymond finally mustered the courage to exchange a few pleasantries with the celebrated TV personality.

How Ghanaians are reacting to Nana Aba Anamoah's video

Below were some views YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of the video.

kay_richhie said:

He defo went to a boys missionary school. Hold hand make we take photo kɛkɛ turn problem

ashinor_instylegh commented:

Why won’t he shake? Na me koraa me f3re Natalie na Raymond

majid_palmer stated:

I watched this like 50 times Raymond’s Ei is even 10k

kobbydent indicated:

Nana please don't that some of us, the boys pulled this one back in uni and for 45min I was sweating

Watch the video below

