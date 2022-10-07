Nana Aba Anamoah Calls Natalie Fort To Surprise Intern Crushing On Her In Adorable Video
Popular Ghanaian news anchor, Natalie Fort, has given a young man goosebumps at the office where the young man who was serving as an intern had been crushing on her for a long time.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The video that was shared by Nana Aba Anamoah on her Instagram handle carried the explanation that the gentleman in question called Raymond hardly spoke whenever Natalie was around because of how much he admires her.
In the footage that also showed Natalie surprising Raymond, the intern could not remain in his seat as he sprang out unable to keep himself calm at the site of the news anchor.
In the end, however, Raymond finally mustered the courage to exchange a few pleasantries with the celebrated TV personality.
"Mine will come soon": Young couple "tension" many online with their new mansion, video stirs reactions
How Ghanaians are reacting to Nana Aba Anamoah's video
Below were some views YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of the video.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
kay_richhie said:
He defo went to a boys missionary school. Hold hand make we take photo kɛkɛ turn problem
ashinor_instylegh commented:
Why won’t he shake? Na me koraa me f3re Natalie na Raymond
majid_palmer stated:
I watched this like 50 times Raymond’s Ei is even 10k
kobbydent indicated:
Nana please don't that some of us, the boys pulled this one back in uni and for 45min I was sweating
Watch the video below
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh