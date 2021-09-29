Cristiano Ronaldo joined Italian club Juventus in 2018 playing for three years before he returned to Manchester United

The Portuguese striker scored a staggering 101 goals for the Italian outfit having made 134 appearances for the club

According to Bonucci, some Juve players were underperforming as they believed Ronaldo’s presence automatically wins matches

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo has a very huge influence on players at the Italian club before the superstar left to join Manchester United, Mirror reports.

Bonucci, while calling out at his Juve teammates, suggested that some players used to think Ronaldo’s presence at the club would guarantee victory.

The Portuguese striker left the club this summer having spent three years with the Turin based team as he moved back to the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bonucci celebrate a goal. Photo: Jonathan Moscrop

Source: UGC

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made a total of 134 appearances for Juventus and scored 101 goals, but failed to help them win the coveted Champions League - a reason he was signed in 2018.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In fact, Juventus were lucky to finish in top four in the Serie A last season as they also endured an embarrassing defeat in the hands of FC Port in the Champions League second round.

And Bonucci stated that some players in the team were star-struck with Ronaldo as his mere presence led to a drop in effort from those around him.

Bonucci told The Athletic:

"This was the thing, the idea that one player, even the best in the world, could guarantee Juventus victory.

"Cristiano’s presence had a big influence on us. Just training with him gave us something extra but subconsciously players started to think his presence alone was enough to win games.

"We began to fall a little short in our daily work, the humility, the sacrifice, the desire to be there for your team-mate day after day. Over the last few years, I think you could see that."

Ronaldo already influencing meals at Old Trafford canteen

Players at Premier League club Manchester United are reportedly not convinced as Cristiano Ronaldo’s favourite meals are now listed on the club’s menu.

The Portuguese sensation who arrived on transfer deadline day has convinced chefs at the Old Trafford to add his menu to the club canteen.

CR7 requested for dishes like octopus and the Portuguese stew ‘Balachu’ to be included as the latter is made of salt cod and eggs.

Manchester City on the trail of Raheem Sterling

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Barcelona are reportedly planning to sign Raheem Sterling on loan from Manchester City during the January transfer window.

The English winger seems to have fallen out of favour with his manager Pep Guardiola, thereby limiting his playing time at the Etihad Stadium outfit.

Reports coming out of the player's camp however reveal that he is not pleased with his new role at City and will consider a move away from the Premier League side.

Source: Yen