Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah was emotional as he saw the embattled comedian Funny Face

The comedian visited the renowned spiritual leader at his home with Kumawood actor Kwau Manu

A video of their interaction, which has surfaced on social media, has garnered significant traction online

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu and his friend Funny Face recently visited Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah.

This comes after Funny Face's miraculous healing after several months of battling a mental health episode.

The mental health condition affected Funny Face's physical health, influencing him to turn to smoking and verbally abuse his close friends and relatives on social media.

After a short stint away from social media, the embattled comedian appears to be recovering.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah was emotional as he met and welcomed Funny Face to his home and spiritual center.

He shared a video of their encounter and openly declared his admiration for Funny Face.

Ajaguraja hails Kwaku Manu

While many friends shunned Funny Face in his lowest moments, Kwaku Manu has always stuck by the the comedian.

He played a huge role in the comedian's turnaround and miraculous healing. Ajagurajah was full of praise when he met Kwaku Manu.

He invited them into his parlour for a chat. The two film stars and the spiritual leader wore traditional waist belts as they followed his lead.

It's unclear whether Funny Face sought spiritual assistance from Ajagurajah on their visit.

Ajagurajah and his guests stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Kwaku Manu and Funny Face's visit to Ajagurajah.

Kwame Socio said:

This is the level a Asante guy will go to see his brother succeed. Baby jet who's also a Asante has been doing same for funny face, tho funny face isn't a Asante. People never see the good we do

George Kwabena Antwi wrote:

Ghana, those people saying he is good will be the same people talking again him if something happens, while they don't know the truth

user7059626391449 remarked:

Bra Kwaku and bishop God bless you all for showing funny face love we pray to see him better than ever 🙏🥰

🆃🆂🅰🆃🆂🆄 shared:

But funny face get strong spirit waa like by now your catch the box already.. Funny God be with you, you’re inspiration to all.Subhanallah 🕊️

imekuaalasco noted:

We should pray funny face don’t back to that life.if not what ever they are discussing today will come out

Akosua Bella🧿🌹🥰 added:

True worship is not only going to church doing his will means everything 👌bless up Mr. Asiamah n Kwaku manu 🥰

Funny Face spotted after his miracle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had been spotted gyrating at a recent wedding after his miraculous healing.

The comic actor beamed with excitement as he enjoyed his fun moments with Kwaku Manu, Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

Funny Face, who appeared to be back to his old self, was seen jamming to singer Olivetheboy's smash hit, Goodsin, along with his colleagues at their table as Kwaku Manu recorded their interaction.

