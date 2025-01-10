Kennedy Agyapong's elder sister, Betty Agyapong, was spotted showing off her dance moves at an event she recently attended

In the video, the lady who looked pretty despite being significantly advanced in age rocked a colourful silk dress and heels

In the comments section of the video that went viral on social media, many people commended her beauty, with some folks pointing out how rich she was

Betty Agyapong, elder sister of Kennedy Agyapong, has gone viral after being captured dancing at an event.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, showed her looking elegant in a colourful silk dress and heels.

Despite her age, Betty impressed Ghanaians with her dance skills and energy. Many social media users commented on her beauty, while others highlighted her wealth, claiming she owns multiple properties. Some even suggested she was as wealthy as her brother, who is known as one of the richest men in Ghana.

Why Kennedy Agyapong is rich

Kennedy Agyapong, a businessman and politician, is a member of the New Patriotic Party. He represented Assin Central in Parliament for years before announcing he would not run again in 2024.

In addition to his political career, Kennedy is involved in various businesses, including the Hollywood Shopping Centre, Supercare Group of Companies, and Assin Farms.

Reports estimate Kennedy Agyapong’s net worth to be between $120 million and $400 million. His wealth comes from his political career, business ventures, and farming.

Kennedy Agyapong's sister impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

THE FINEST JEWELRY said:

"She’s very rich… forget her dress and how she walks…….. story dey behind wai."

Blvque_ commented:

"A very rich woman. She gave his brother the top of his spot holliwood for net2 TV at Madina."

Nyameye said:

"She built a whole Methodist church for her community,takes very good care of widows and children at Assin Fosu..Let’s forget about looks."

QUEEN commented:

"She’s very rich I work for her but she doesn’t take dresses things serious ooo."

Peckham💫Danny said:

"This lady is one of the oldest slay queens of Ghana . Owner Hollywood Madina in the 90s . She has had that old money for a long time."

Godbless_America_de1st said:

"She is really beautiful. She looks like Whoopi Goldberg."

Harley_zz reacted:

"Wow!! Madam Hollywood .This woman has too much money , if you know you know."

Nana said:

"she is older ooo and she looks beautiful I understand Kennedys big sister took care of him."

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter laments about prices

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter Amanda Agyapong was also recently in the news when she opened up about the prices of goods and services in the country.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young lady who landed in the UK said she was surprised by the prices of basic goods and services, citing an experience while buying snacks.

Amanda recalled her bewilderment when she tried to buy yoghurts and found out that it cost more than GH¢5.

