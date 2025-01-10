Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu rescued a point for AS Monaco in their Ligue 1 game against FC Nantes on Friday evening.

The Black Stars registered his first goal in the French top-flight league after connecting from a corner-kick as the Red and White completed their comeback.

Mohammed Salisu scores his first Ligue 1 goal in Monaco's draw against FC Nantes. Photo: Philippe Lecoeur.

The hosts, Nantes, took an early lead through striker Matthis Abline in the first and doubled the advantage two minutes after the break through Kelvin Amian.

Monaco responded five minutes later after Switzerland forward Breel Embolo finished off an assist from Ivorian defender Wilfried Singo.

Salisu then levelled for the French giants on the hour mark, his second goal of the season for the club.

The 25-year-old's first goal for Monaco came in the UEFA Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb.

Meanwhile, the draw keeps Monaco further away from league leaders Paris Saint Germain, with a nine-point gap, PSG have a game in hand.

