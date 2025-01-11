Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, he now knows why MPs use sirens to beat traffic because of his personal experience

Although he strongly opposed MPs' calls for the legal right to use sirens, A Plus claims that his brief time in office as a lawmaker has allowed him to reconsider

Some social media users have commented on Kwame A Plus' interview which is trending on Facebook

MP for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng has explained why politicians need sirens after the 2025 presidential inauguration.

The musician-turned-politician disclosed in an interview with Joy FM that he was against MPs using sirens, but after resuming office, he begs to differ.

Kwame Asare Obeng detailed an incident that led him to sit on a motorbike to avoid being late to parliament.

Kwame Asare Obeng has publicly retracted his criticism of politicians who use sirens to direct traffic. Photo credit: @tv3

Kwame A Plus added that MPs need to be at different places simultaneously, hence the need for sirens to make their work easier.

Kwame A Plus says MPs need sirens

Some social media have blasted MP for Gomoa Central, Kwame A Plus after his viral interview surfaced online.

Awudi Saviour stated:

Power. He doesn't want to be in traffic any longer.

Samuel Amoako stated:

"Hahahahaha. You see your level now."

Ernest Owusu stated:

"You talk boastfully everywhere; now you will explain why. It should humble you. You insult leaders in ignorance now you see your seize."

Owusu Prime Eugene stated:

"No one will give you a siren to misbehave in this country. We are all Ghanaians."

Priestly Bernard Ofori stated:

"Ah, but just 48hrs in Parliament. You want to explain what to us."

Bright Dughan stated:

"He's not serious. One term MP nso."

Reagan Mensah stated:

"He was talking plenty as if he knew everything in Ghana; you see how the real situation has taught you a lesson. Learn to get there before you talk."

Efo Kwasi stated:

"Ofui complain now weh".

KingBk Egle-agboada stated:

"Massa, you have to prioritise. You don’t want to be in two places simultaneously; you are human with all the risks involved in travelling on those roads. Set your priorities!! Very important."

Promise Edem Nukunu stated:

"So what happens to delegation. You cannot be everyone simultaneously, so why not delegate one function?"

Nana Boateng stated:

"As I always say, a motorcycle is good for you guys, and with a police rider and you at the back, it's perfect."

Junior Foreigner Sadick stated:

"Ofui, you now understand the difference between being an MP and a normal Individual".

A Plus' wife rocks kente to inauguration

Ghanaian stylist Violet Obeng popularly called Akosua Vee looked elegant in a one-hand kente gown to the 2025 presidential inauguration at the Black Star Square.

Kwame A Plus' wife wore expensive gold high heels to match her stylish purse to the historic event.

Kwame A Plus allegedly sleep in parliament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MP Kwame A Plus who came under fire for allegedly dozing off on his first day of work.

A popular photo of the Gomoa Central MP showed him seated in what many believed to be his sleep posture.

A portion of Ghanaians who happened upon Felix's video on social media responded to his criticism of the MP.

