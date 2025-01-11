The funeral of C Confion, aka Bright Owusu, brought together scores of Kumawood stars to his birthplace in Buokrom

Wayoosi and Lil Win are among a plethora of notable film stars and entertainers spotted at the funeral grounds

Videos of the Kumawood stars mourning with Dr Likee, who was the young actor's mentor, have surfaced online

28-year-old Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion, who died on December 20 last year at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, was buried on January 11, 2025.

The late Kumawood actor was a strong force under Dr Likee's wing, thriving among several youngsters, including Kyekyeku and Opoku Bilson.

The Kumawood film community rallied behind the family as they buried their late son.

The late actor's sudden demise occurred after his long-existing health condition aggravated and got him hospitalised in his final moments.

Kumawood stars join C Confion's family

While alive, C Confion belonged to a clique of proteges under the leadership of Dr Likee, who was considered a father figure.

Dr Likee was one of the first superstars to arrive at the funeral in Buokrom. He led an entourage which comprised Wayoosi and his wife and other youngsters, including Kyekyeku and Sobolo.

The late actor's parents clung to Dr Likee, crying as he made his way to greet family members before taking his seat.

Lil Win's arrival stoked a frenzy at the funeral grounds. He exchanged pleasantries with Dr Likee despite their rumoured rift. He opted sit beside Kyekyeku was was implicated in his feud with with Dr Likee.

Several other actors, including Yaw Dabo, Kwaku Manu, Apostle John Prah, Vivian Jill and director Samuel Nyamekye, founder of Miracle Films, were all spotted in the VIP section.

Ghanaians mourn C Confion

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they shared their thoughts under the first set of videos from C Confion's funeral.

@Shujaavibes said:

"I hope those foolish people on the internet heard what Confions mother and father said to Vivian Jill."

@Spotlightss wrote:

"So all these people knew him but just a few came to see him when he was sick,wow."

@CharityAbenaPokuaah remarked:

"Though we are mourning our brother but he has also brought peace among the actors and actresses ❤❤ much love confion forever in our hearts 😭😭."

@JoelCobbinah-yv2yv noted:

"Kwaku and Lilwin vibes always dey different level."

@BiibaSolange remarked:

"Kyekyeku genuinely admires Lilwin,its written all over him❤."

@ronaldon4926 added:

"Herh Kwadwo Nkansah 3y3 SUPERSTAR Ampa."

C Confion's father in distress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an ambulance carrying C Confion's corpse had arrived at his family house ahead of the funeral as tradition demanded.

A group of men stood in front of the ambulance and poured libation before it departed to the funeral grounds to be laid in state.

The scene moved C Confion's father, mother and other sympathisers to tears as they witnessed what would be their late son's last day at home.

