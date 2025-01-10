Amerado has announced his bid for Artiste of the Year 2024 with a tall list of reasons for which he cannot be ignored

The rapper and singer's claim of being eligible for the Artiste of the Year category comes after his

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the likelihood of Amerado's claim

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Amerado has shared his ambition to become an Artiste of the Year nominee after a stellar run in the 2024 music year.

Amerado is aspiring to be considered for the Artiste of the Year nomination after impressive work done in 2024. Image credit: AmeradoBuner, MaxTV

Source: Facebook

In a post after his press soiree to thank the media for their support in 2024, the rapper and singer opened up about his bid.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards defines its Artiste of the Year category's winner as the artiste with the highest audience appeal and popularity in the year under review.

Last year, the award went to Stonebwoy, who had six additional awards on the night before receiving the highest honour.

An international tour backed by his high-striding and star-studded 5th Dimension album, among several other factors, gave Stonebwoy an edge over his closest opponent, King Promise.

Amerado explains his ambition

According to Amerado, he was billed for 70 shows in Ghana and ten abroad. In 2024, the artiste claims to have released five songs and contributed to the success of four other collaborations.

On social media, Amerado established his bid by saying,

"Artiste of the Year conversation without Amerado under the 2024 year of review is an exposure of ignorance and consequently brutal to the industry and upcoming ones. "

The conversations about the award categories and their derived nominees have already begun. Industry professionals like YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon believe this year's Artiste of the Year race is a battle between Kweku Smoke, Fameye and King Promise.

Mr Eazi backs King Promise for Artiste of the Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian artiste and entrepreneur Mr Eazi had thrown his weight behind King Promise for Artiste of the Year.

In 2023, King Promise was tipped to win the award but narrowly missed to Stonebwoy, who won it for the second time in his career.

Mr Eazi shared his support for King Promise after acknowledging his performance at last year's Detty Rave concert in Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh