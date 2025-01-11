Late Ghanaian actor C Confion was survived by several siblings who couldn't control their sorrows at his funeral in Burokrom

The 28-year-old Kumawood star's sisters were in distress as they read a touching tribute in honour of their brother

A video of them at the funeral has left many netizens

On January 11, 28-year-old Bright Owusu, affectionately called C Confion, was buried in Kumasi after a star-studded funeral.

The actor's sisters read a touching tribute in his honour, which has left many reflecting on his short-lived career.

C Confion died on December 20 after succumbing to a long-exciting health condition. In his final moments, the condition aggravated, leading him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where the actor passed away.

One of C Confion's sisters, who read the tribute on behalf of the siblings, described the late Kumawood star as generous and a great leader.

"Your enthusiasm inspired us to be better versions of ourselves. As a brother, you were more than just a sibling. You were a friend, a confidant and a partner in crime. You shared your laughter, your dreams and your dreams with us, and we are honoured to be part of your journey."

"Bright, your passing is an unfillable void in our hearts, but your legacy will continue to inspire us. We will remember your kindness and your generosity. We will cherish the memories we shared with you, the laughter, the adventures and the moments."

"Rest in peace, dear brother. Your light may have faded, but your impact will shine brightly in our hearts."

Lil Win consoles C Confion's sisters

Kumawood actor Lil Win's presence at C Confion's funeral stoked a frenzy as scores of fans and media personalities surrounded him.

The actor first made his way to C Confion's family to commiserate with them. The bereaved sisters jumped into Lil Win's arms, crying.

Lil Win mourned with them briefly and proceeded to whisper words of encouragement into their ears.

Kumawood stars attend Lil Win's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that C Confion's funeral had brought together scores of Kumawood stars and technicians to Buokorom.

While alive, C Confion belonged to a clique of proteges under the leadership of Dr Likee, who was considered a father figure. Dr Likee arrived at the funeral grounds with an entourage comprising Wayoosi, Kyekyeku, and Sobolo, who often worked with the late actor.

Several other actors, including Yaw Dabo, Kwaku Manu, Apostle John Prah, Vivian Jill and director Samuel Nyamekye, founder of Miracle Films, were all spotted in the VIP section.

