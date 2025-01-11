PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

President John Dramani Mahama has reduced the number of government ministries from the current 30 to 23.

An Executive Instrument released on January 9, 2025, announced this decision, which is a component of a larger plan to enhance public service delivery and save government operating costs.

The declaration is consistent with a major pledge made by President Mahama during his campaign to cut back on the number of ministries and guarantee a more targeted and efficient government.

Mahama had already promised to run the government with fewer departments, with the goal of keeping it to 60 ministries to promote improved accountability, cost-effectiveness, and expedited decision-making.

In the official Executive Instrument dated January 9, 2025, the President exercised his constitutional powers to implement this reduction under the provisions of section 11(3) of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (P.N.D.C.L. 327).

Some ministries have therefore been merged with others. The Civil Service Act empowers the President to make adjustments to the structure of government ministries and agencies, as deemed necessary, to improve the efficiency of the civil service.

President John Mahama reduces government ministries

Some social media users have commented on Felix Owusu Kwakye's post on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Emmanuel Ossom Tetteh stated:

"We done HE John Dramani Mahama. You're walking the talk of your manifesto indeed. The right way to go."

Jerry Semackson stated:

"Prez. Mahama is on the door-way to becoming one of the greatest presidents in the history of Ghana. He needs our support."

Osei Agyeman stated:

"When you do this, you won't need a new tax imposed on us to pay for free SHS and first year at university. Careful spending will let all see that Ghana is truly rich. Nana knew this but he failed. It's early day yet but we commend the president so far."

Oheneba Atiao Kwaku stated:

Practically this is what we call "cutting down government expenditure". This will save a lot of taxpayer's money. This is clearly a step in the right direction.

John Jeyon Elorm Baidoo stated:

"Akufo Addo’s governance will make Mahama a better President for Ghana. In fact he’s learnt a lot."

Benjamin Dake stated:

"Minister of State in the Office of the Senior Minister....can you imagine."

Clement Appiah stated:

"I am already loving how the new government is turning things around, even though I am a opposition party member, I think the new government will do things right fir Ghanaian."

