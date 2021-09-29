It is a dream come true for a young man, Johnathan Mablin, as he joined the list of house owners in the United States

The excited man shared beautiful photos as he revealed that a company he worked with for over a year had recently promoted him

Johnathan while stating that the process he underwent in getting the house wasn't as painful as presumed, the young man promised to remain humble

Congratulations are in order for a young man as he recently became a landlord in the US.

Johnathan Mablin shared on LinkedIn that it had always been his dream to own a house before he clocked 30 years of age.

The man celebrated achieving his dream ahead of time Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Johnathan Mablin

Source: UGC

Striking poses with the house, Johnathan said he was determined to make the most of the 2021 as 2020 felt like a lost period to him.

Johnathan also revealed bagging a promotion with a company he joined not up to two yeas ago.

The young man appreciated God for making it possible and promised to remain humble just as he stated that the road to becoming a house owner wasn't so painful.

People celebrate him

Beverly Ford said:

"Congratulations!! I am glad you stayed focus on The Word of God; one of my favorite Scriptures as well, Philippians 4:13, as you quoted above! Awesome!!"

Louie Hendon remarked:

"Awesome!!! Congratulations and I'm sure well deserved. Blessings to you and on your new dwelling place!"

Tonia Spight-Sokoya wrote:

"Outstanding!! Congratulations, Johnathan!! I wish my first home.was so beautiful when I was your age 28 years ago, I just got my dream Townhome when I was 54!! Love Love!! I am so proud of you mindset and accomplishment!!.Wishing. you many more continuous Blessings and success! "

Christian Ward commented:

"Way to grind and achieve your goals! Congrats!"

Ken J Williamson stated:

"Congrats man on enduring this is a huge accomplishment so happy for and proud of you & I don’t even know you here’s to aspiring to even greater heights!!!"

Source: Yen