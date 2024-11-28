Otto Addo, in a video, was spotted at a sports shop with bodyguards beside him as he toured the shop to make a purchase

In the video, the two well built bodyguards with heavy muscles scanned the Black Stars' coach's surroundings, ready to handle any potential threat

In the comments section of the video, which was shared online, many Ghanaians wondered why the coach needed heavy security

Black Stars coach Otto Addo was spotted shopping at a sports store, accompanied by two bodyguards. A video of the incident shared online showed the coach walking through the shop while his security detail closely monitored his surroundings.

The two well-built and muscular bodyguards stayed close to Otto Addo, scanning the area for potential threats. Their presence drew attention, with many Ghanaians questioning why the coach needed such heavy security for a casual outing.

In the video, the bodyguards rocked tight black outfits, which brought out their intimidating physique. Some social media users suggested that the coach may be scared for his life, given the recent poor performances by the Black Stars, which has brought widespread disappointment.

Otto Addo's security detail sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

oforikingsley3 said:

"Now he moves with a bodyguard. Another cost ! Don’t know who is really bewitching these FA people."

olomon_eli reacted:

"Aww he is feeling shy😂😂 he can feel everyone insulting him in their head."

oseiagyemangboateng said:

"Why would my favorite sporting wear shop associate itself with a failing coach, especially at a grand opening."

thirtybillion wrote:

"Oh charley champion coachito fears for his life see heavy security."

kwajogilberto commented:

"Champion hwan coachito, fans basaaaaa sei. 😂😂😂"

