, Uncle Ebo Whyte, a Ghanaian director and lead writer at Roverman Productions has recently claimed that men are comfortable dating for the rest of their lives.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the elderly man sharing that most marriages came about because ladies pressured their men one way or the other into marriage.

Uncle Ebo Whyte explained that men have no biological clock; hence, they are unbothered by how long it takes them to get married.

He admitted that society puts little to no pressure on men as much as they do on girls when they get to certain ages.

"Let a girl turn 25 and above, even her church would be pressurizing her into marriage.

A lot of marriages come on because the woman asked the man what he is waiting for", he said

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Uncle Ebo Whyte has revealed that he got married at the age of 29 as a virgin but he was actually far from being chaste.

In a narration sighted by YEN.com.gh on his verified Facebook handle, Uncle Ebo indicated that he had other sexual habits earlier on in life only that he had no opportunity to express it to the fullest.

He also mentioned that his view about sleeping with a woman was that it was just a piece of cake but after getting married, he realized that a lot needed to be learned and applied to make it work.

