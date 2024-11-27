TikTok sensation Oheneba Jude has endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for president

Speaking in a video, Jude indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo has done well, and Bawumia must continue his work

The endorsement from the food influencer has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many describing it as a bad move

Social media influencer Oheneba Jude has put himself up for criticism after foraying into politics ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The sensational TikToker has publicly endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the December 7 polls.

An online video shows Oheneba Jude standing by the road with a lady wearing a Dr Bawumia T-shirt.

Oheneba Jude Endorses Bawumia For 2024 Elections, Video Angers Fans

Dr Bawumia to continue Akufo-Addo's works

He stated that he prefers Bawumia to win the upcoming elections to continue President Nana Akufo-Addo's works.

Oheneba Jude praised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the controversial video, particularly highlighting the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) program. He urged his substantial social media following to support Dr Bawumia, emphasizing the initiative's personal and societal benefits.

"This year, Bawumia is winning because of our future. Two of my siblings are attending school free, we did not pay anything. If a government does well, it must be rewarded. Nana Addo has done well, so Bawumia will continue the work. He is at number one," he said.

Watch his video below:

Oheneba Jude's endorsement of Bawumia sparks reactions

The endorsement of Oheneba Jude, who dropped out of school after JHS, has generated mixed reactions online. While some chastised Jude and even vowed to unfollow him, others encouraged him to live his life.

queenmother_rossah said:

"Hypocrisy is killing Ghanaians , Jude enjoy your life wai 😘."

ambitious_nesss said:

"Make I go unfollow am asap."

mr.chairman said:

"Lol, this looks like he was forced 😂😂."

nhira6205 said:

"Jude don’t involve yourself in politics it’s a waste of time please concentrate on your career instead."

miz_ayra said:

"Guy now that you’re becoming known nu eei eei 😢sad for him in advance. You don’t buy food nti you can’t relate to anything. Yooo, they will start coming for him soon 😂."

