A video of a Ghanaian man crying out over the betrayal of his girlfriend has gone viral on social media

This comes after he lamented that his girlfriend, after many years, has now disclosed that he fathered another man's child

Many people who reacted to the video have shared varying opinions on the actions of the lady

The decision by a Ghanaian man in the UK to cheat on his wife has ended in regret.

This comes after his girlfriend purportedly deceived him into fathering another man's child after she allegedly lied to him the kid was his biological offspring.

Appearing on Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM, Yaw Boamah claimed this all happened after he returned from the UK, only to be informed by his girlfriend's mother that the child he fathered for three years was not his.

He was informed that his girlfriend was now married to another man, and was subsequently advised to stay away.

The middle-aged-looking man is now demanding a paternity test to establish whether this is true. He also sought to enlist Auntie Naa and her crew's help to ensure this was done.

Ghanaians call out the unfaithful girlfriend

Ghanaians who took to the comments section shared varying opinions on the matter and the predicament facing the man.

@jennifernkansahpeprah702 indicated:

"But as a woman or a lady, try ur possible best to work or find something to do to support and take care of ur kids when things go wrong. You will be fine with time."

@abenaasare8609 added:

"Boga gyae gyimi no wae ahhh 7 years tell us the number of times you came to Ghana oh go away with your show off."

@felixagyapong reacted:

"The 3rd case...See his head asɛ beam..Beginning he didn't say he had a wife. U hv wife and u want waste someone's time nonsense. If we call the woman now it will be a different story (The tables will turn)."

@samuelowusu4755 added:

"Some women are very ungrateful."

Man pushes for compulsory DNA in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince Yaw Gharbin, a doctoral researcher at the University of Luxembourg, has called for mandatory DNA testing for every baby born in Ghana.

In a video, he highlighted that cases of men fathering other people's children were becoming a major sticking point that needed to be addressed comprehensively.

The researcher advocated for the inclusion of mandatory DNA testing in the Ghanaian constitution.

