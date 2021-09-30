A Twitter user touched netizens after sharing his father's love story

JJ Adams said his 77-year-old dad did the impossible by finding love during the pandemic

Adams shared a lovely photo of his dad and his bride, saying they wedded last weekend

A man has celebrated his 77-year-old father, who found love and got hitched.

Via a Twitter post on Monday, September 27, JJ Adams shared a lovely photo of his father and his new wife.

In the image, the couple looked lovely as they smiled at the camera during their wedding. Adams's dad wore a black suit while his bride ricked a stunning dress.

In the caption, Adams said his father did the impossible by finding love during the pandemic.

Adams further revealed that the couple got married last weekend.

“My pop did the impossible found love in the pandemic at 77, no less! He got hitched this weekend,” he wrote, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Social media users react

Many social media users were touched by the beautiful love story and reacted by writing:

@sandral38:

“They look lovely! Perfect! Nobody should live alone.”

@ComicEricaClark:

“Can you tell us a little more, like how'd they meet? What was the courtship like? When will their script be finished for the movie based on their life be finished?”

@mikewigan:

“Have a lovely life together every day is a blessing.”

@alwaysamartini:

“Good for the both of them. May they enjoy many happy times together.

PS: My Mom remarried at 75 (after being a widow for 20+years). They are both still going strong and just as much in love at 93.”

Adams responds

Given the overwhelming reactions from social media users, Adams responded by writing:

“Glad to see this has brought joy to so many people.”

Unlikely marriage

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old soldier married a man older than her parents.

Audrey Cheyenne-Smiley Moon met her 61-year old lover on a dating site and despite the 42 years age gap, chatted for six months before their first physical meeting in July 2020.

They shared their first kiss at that meeting with their love getting even stronger.

Audrey's parents who weren't happy about the age gap and even called the police on him.

Eventually, he won Audrey's parents over and they got married on August 1, 2021, in Nevada, United States.

