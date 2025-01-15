Naana Donkor Arthur, in an interview with Sammy Kay Media, explained why relocating to the US was a bad idea for people in their forties

The US-based Ghanaian social media influencer advised Ghanaians who are advanced in age to reconsider their priorities if they plan to move to America to hustle

She explained the stress involved in getting proper documentation and how physically demanding it was and recommended relocation for younger people

US-based Ghanaian social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur has advised Ghanaians in their forties to reconsider plans to relocate to the US.

Speaking with Sammy Kay Media, she outlined the challenges older individuals face when settling in America.

NDA, who moved to the US at 19 after winning the American lottery, said immigration has become more challenging over the years.

She explained that acquiring legal documentation is now costly and stressful, requiring an estimated $35,000, which does not guarantee success. She said middle-aged individuals earning that amount through physically demanding jobs could take years and leave them weak.

She added that single people have a better chance of securing documentation since they can marry in the US and adjust their status. She said that, however, married individuals relocating from Ghana would face more challenging and more expensive processes as they could not obtain documentation through marriage. NDA also mentioned that the US system was not favourable for those starting afresh at an advanced age.

She advised Ghanaians in their forties and beyond to explore other ways to achieve their financial goals instead of relocating. She said younger people were better suited for the challenges of living in the US, as they have more time and energy to build a future.

NDA's advice on immigration triggers reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MoveRite Properties wrote:

"I know someone who went to America at 40 years on a visit visa and he is in the USA army now."

KWAKU GALAXY 🇬🇭🇬🇧 commented:

"Abrokyiri deɛ unless you get there before you understand everything so I don’t think it’s necessary to give people advice on the reality on the ground. Just encourage them to come."

@Efuapapabi19 said:

"Only the wise will understand, the age without inkrataa is a waste of time. She's saying the truth."

Maxy Mat Jnr commented:

"Bitter truth, but only those on hussling field will understand. But just encourage them to come and feel it themselves otherwise they will hate you for telling them not to come."

donmakavella24 wrote:

"She’s telling the bitter truth and reality of Abrokyere life.You won’t understand her until you experience by yourself in Abrokyere."

UK borga advises against visitors visas

Meanwhile in related news, a UK borga advised Ghanaians against travelling abroad with a visitor's visa hoping to secure permanent residence permits subsequently.

YEN.com.gh reported that things were hard in the UK, and it was harder for people with visitors visas to secure permanent residence later on.

He therefore advised folks not to listen to travel and tour agents who hoodwink persons with this category of visas their status can be changed.

